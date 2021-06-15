Somali Prime Minister orders investigation into troops missing after being sent to Eritrea

Source: Horn Observer
Somalia to investigate missing SNA in Tigray
MOGADISHU (HORN OBSERVER) – Somali prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has called for immediate investigation into alleged missing of Somali national army (SNA) recruit barely two days irate parents protested in Mogadishu streets.
The UN Rapporteur report on the human rights situation in Eritrea said that Somali fighters were present around Aksum.
“The Special Rapporteur also received information and reports that Somali soldiers were moved from military training camps in Eritrea to the front line in Tigray, where they accompanied Eritrean troops as they crossed the Ethiopian border,” the report read in part.
The UN report support to various allegations that President Mohamed Farmaajo has okayed the deployment of the troops to Eritrea.
The allegations by the parents were supported by Abdisalam Guled, former deputy spy chief in Somalia who claimed that several hundreds of Somali soldiers had been killed in the ongoing battle in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.