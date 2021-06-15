Somali Prime Minister orders investigation into troops missing after being sent to Eritrea

Source: Horn Observer

MOGADISHU (HORN OBSERVER) – Somali prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has called for immediate investigation into alleged missing of Somali national army (SNA) recruit barely two days irate parents protested in Mogadishu streets.

Early June, a UN report claimed that Somali soldiers who were airlifted to Eritrea for training had fought alongside Ethiopian forces during the conflict in Tigray region of Ethiopia.

In a statement, Prime minister Roble directed a newly appointed fact-finding committee probe the allegations.

Defense Minister Hassan Hussein Haji, Interior Minister Mukhtar Hussein Afrah and Army Chief of Staff Odawa Yusuf Rageh are among those selected to be on the commission.

Angry parents who demonstrated in the capital Mogadishu have demanded the government disclose the whereabouts of their sons who were taken to Eritrea for military training.

United Nations (UN) last week said hundreds of Somali youths who were taken to Eretria for training had fought alongside Ethiopian forces in Tigray region.

The UN Rapporteur report on the human rights situation in Eritrea said that Somali fighters were present around Aksum.

“The Special Rapporteur also received information and reports that Somali soldiers were moved from military training camps in Eritrea to the front line in Tigray, where they accompanied Eritrean troops as they crossed the Ethiopian border,” the report read in part.

The UN report support to various allegations that President Mohamed Farmaajo has okayed the deployment of the troops to Eritrea.

The allegations by the parents were supported by Abdisalam Guled, former deputy spy chief in Somalia who claimed that several hundreds of Somali soldiers had been killed in the ongoing battle in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.