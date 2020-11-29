Save the Eritreans in Tigray!

Thousands of Eritrean refugees in northern Ethiopia are suddenly facing calamity – isolation, terror, starvation, or even slaughter. Please join in this urgent appeal to help them survive.

Yonas Hagos (Texas, USA); Tekle Mezghebe (Texas, USA); Muluberhan Temelso (Netherlands); Zmam Fshatsion (North Carolina, USA); Bereket Desta (Virginia, USA); Tsegai Michael (UK); Elsa Goitom (Germany); Emmanuel Andreas (California, USA); Michael Elias (Toronto, Canada); Bokretsion Oqbamichael (Malta)

As the entire world watches, war has broken out between Ethiopia and one of its own federated states, Tigray. Since the middle of November 2020, the fighting has become fierce. Large numbers of soldiers and civilians have died. Human rights atrocities have been reported. Europe, the U.S. and the African Union – all alarmed – are trying to halt the conflict. But so far, the battles rage on.

Caught in the cross-fire have been some 96,000 Eritreans – children, women and men who have fled horrendous human rights abuses in their home country, Eritrea. For many years, the Ethiopian government has been generously sheltering them in a cluster of United Nations refugee camps located in Tigray. But now supply roads, telecommunications and internet to the camps have been cut. Fearing for their lives, UN and other relief workers have had to evacuate. Little information from the camps has emerged – except, according to the UN, that their food is running low and their circumstances are dire.

The camps themselves have even been attacked in the fighting. Details of that are unclear, other than that the facilities and populations there are utterly defenseless.

Another group – Ethiopian Tigrayans – have also become refugees, fleeing in large numbers from Tigray to Sudan. That flow has gained worldwide attention, and appeals for funds have been made for their welfare. But to our knowledge, no appeal has been made for the Eritreans who are suddenly stranded in Tigray.

SURBANA Vision Media and Communication Services is a U.S.-based non-profit organization that helps protect Eritrean refugees in various countries around the world. Its efforts have included sheltering Eritrean refugees in war-torn Libya, and assisting sexually abused Eritrean women in a range of countries. SURBANA often partners with the United Nations, The America Team for Displaced Eritreans, and other prominent organizations. SURBANA now implores people of all nationalities to contribute to the survival of the Eritrean refugees in Tigray, in their desperate hour of need.

This is an emergency. By participating in this campaign – Save the Eritreans in Tigray! – you can help rescue them with food, water, medicine and other life-saving needs. As soon as supply and communications channels are re-opened, we will deliver those items, either directly or through other humanitarian organizations. On this site, we will provide updates of our operations and the results of this campaign.

Please give today. Please don’t let the innocent perish. Please help us to Save the Eritreans in Tigray!

SAVE THE ERITREANS IN TIGRAY!

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

ኣብ ትግራይ ንዝርከቡ ኤርትራውያን ነድሕን!

ህጹጽ ጻውዒት

ኣብ ትግራይ ንዝርከቡ ኤርትራውያን ስደተኛታት ንከላኸለሎም – ሎሚ!

ኣብ ሰሜን ኢትዮጵያ ዝርከቡ ብኣሽሓት ዝቝጸሩ ኤርትራውያን ስደተኛታት ብሃንደበት ንመዓት ተቓሊዖም ይርከቡ – ተነጽሎ፡ ራዕዲ፡ ረሃብ፡ ወይ ውን ጃምላዊ ህልቂት ኣንጸላሊዉዎም ኣሎ። ብህይወት ከም ዝተርፉ ንምግባር ነዚ ህጹጽ ጻውዒት ክትጽንበሩዎ ብትሕትና ንሓትት።

ዓለም ብምልእታ ትዕዘቦ ከም ዘላ፡ ኣብ መንጎ መንግስቲ ኢትዮጵያን ሓንቲ ካብ ክልላታ ዝዀነት ትግራይን ኲናት ተወሊዑ ይርከብ። ካብ መፋርቕ ወርሒ ሕዳር ኣትሒዙ፡ እቲ ኲናት ኣዝዩ በርቲዑ ኣሎ። ብዙሓት ወተሃደራትን ሲቪልን ተቐቲሎም ኣለዉ። ግህሰት ሰብኣዊ መሰላት ተኸሲቶም ከም ዘለዉ ይሕበር ኣሎ። በቲ ኵነታት ዝተሻቐሉ ኤውሮጳዊ ሕብረት፡ ሕቡራት መንግስታትን ኣፍሪቃዊ ሕብረትን ነቲ ኲናት ደው ከብሉ ይጽዕሩ ኣለዉ። እንተዀነ፡ እቲ ኲናት ክሳብ ሕጂ መመሊሱ’ዩ ዝዓርግ ዘሎ።

ካብ ገዛእ ሃገሮም ኤርትራ ካብ ዘስካሕክሕ ግህሰታት ሰብኣዊ መሰላት ኣምሊጦም ዝመጽኡ ቈልዑ፡ ደቀ’ስንትዮን ደቂ ተባዕትዮን ዝርከቡዎም 96,000 ዝበጽሑ ኤርትራውያን ኣብ መንጎ’ዚ ኲናት ዘለዎ ቦታ ተቐርቂሮም ይርከቡ። እዞም ስደተኛታት መንግስቲ ኢትዮጵያ ንብዙሕ ዓመታት ኣብ ናይ ሕቡራት ሃገራት መዕቈቢ ስደተኛታት ካምፕታት ኣብ ትግራይ ብሕያውነት ኣዕቊቡዎም ዝነበሩ እዮም። ሕጂ ግን ናብ’ቶም ካምፕታት ዝወስዱ ናይ ኣቕርቦት መገድታት፡ መራኸቢታትን ኢንተርነትን ተቛሪጾም ኣለዉ። ንህይወቶም ብምስጋእ፡ ናይ ሕቡራት ሃገራትን ካልኦት ናይ ረዲኤት ሰራሕተኛታትን ካብ’ቲ ቦታ ኣልጊሶም ኣለዉ። ዘለዎም ቀረብ መግቢ የንቈልቍል ከም ዘሎን ኵነታቶም ኣዝዩ ጽንኩር ከም ዘሎን ዝሕብር ናይ ሕቡራት ሃገራት ጸብጻብ እንተዘይኰይኑ፡ ካብ’ቶም ካምፕታት ዝርከብ ሓበሬታ ዳርጋ የለን።

እቶም ካምፕታት ንባዕሎም ግዳይ’ዚ ውግእ ኰይኖም ኣለዉ። እቶም መሳለጥያታትን እቶም ህዝብን ዝከላኸለሎም ዘይብሎም ምትራፎም እንተ ዘይኰይኑ፡ ዝርዝር ሓበሬታ’ቶም ካምፕታት የለን።

ካልእ ጉጀለ – ኢትዮጵያውያን ተጋሩ – እውን ብብዝሒ ካብ ትግራይ ናብ ሱዳን እናሃደሙ ስደተኛታት ኩይኖም ይርከቡ። እቲ ዋሕዞም ኣህጉራዊ ኣቓልቦ ረኺቡ፡ ንድሕንነቶም ዝውዕል ማዕከን ንምእካብ ጻውዒት ይቐርብ ኣሎ። ክሳብ ሕጂ ተገንዚብናዮ ከም ዘለና ግን ነዞም ሃንደበት ኣብ ትግራይ ሓዲግ ተሪፎም ዘለዉ ኤርትራውያን ዝተገብረ ጻውዒት የለን።

ሱርናባ ቪዥን ሜድያን ኮማዊ ኣገልግሎትን ኣብ ሕቡራት መንግስታት ዝመደበሩ ኣብ ዝተፈላለያ ሃገራት ንዝርከቡ ኤርትራውያን ስደተኛታት ሓለዋ ንኽረቡ ኣበርክቶ ዝገብር ዘይመኽሰባዊ ማሕበር እዩ። ገለ ካብ ንጥፈታቱ ኣብ ብኲናት ዝተሓመሰት ሊብያ ንዝርከቡ ኤርትራውያን ስደተኛታት ግዝያዊ መዕቈቢ ምቕራብን ኣብ ዝተፈላለያ ሃገራት ዝርከባ ጾታዊ ዓመጽ ንዝበጽሐን ደቀ’ንስትዮ ምሕጋዝን የጠቓልል። ማሕበር ሱርባና መብዛሕቲኡ ግዜ ምስ ሕቡራት ሃገራት፡ ጋንታ ኣመሪካ ንዝተመዛበሉ ኤርትራውያንን ካልኦት ፍሉጣት ውድባትን ብሽርክነት ይሰርሕ እዩ። ሕጂ እምበኣር ማሕበር ሱርባና ኵሎም ግዱሳት ነዞም ኣብ ትግራይ ኣብ’ዛ ናይ ሞትን ሕየትን ህሞት ዝርከቡ ኤርትራውያን ስደተኛታት ብህይወት ክሰሩ ኣበርክቶ ክገብሩ ይሓትት።

እዚ ህጹጽ ኵነት እዩ። ኣብ’ዚ ወፍሪ – ኣብ ትግራይ ንዝርከቡ ኤርትራውያን ኣድሕን! ብምስታፍ፡ መግቢ፡ ማይ፡ መድሃኒትን ካልኦት ህይወት ኣብ ምድሓን ዝጠቕሙ ነገራትን ብምብርካት ከተድሕኖም ትኽእል ኢኻ። ናይ ቀረብን መራኸቢታትን መስመራት ኣብ ዝኽፈትሉ ሰዓት ነዞም ነገራት ብቐጥታ ዲዩ ወይ ብመገዲ ትካላት ግብረሰናይ ከነብጽሓሎም ኢና። ኣብ’ዚ መረበብ ሓበሬታ ድማ ናይ’ዚ ዕማም ሓድሽ ምዕባለታትን ውጽኢት’ዚ ወፍርን ክነቕርብ ኢና።

ሎሚ ንሃብ፡ ንጹሃት ክጠፍኡ ተዓዘብቲ ኣይንኹም።

ኣብ ትግራይ ንዝርከቡ ኤርትራውያን ከነድሕኖም ሓግዙና!

ኣብ ትግራይ ንዝርከቡ ኤርትራውያን ነድሕን!