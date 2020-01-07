Source: Al Arabiya

Saudi Arabia announces establishment of Red Sea, Gulf of Aden council

Saudi King Salman recieves foreign ministers of Arab and African countries bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. (SPA)Leen Alfaisal, Al Arabiya English Monday, 6 January 2020

Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the establishment of a regional council of eight Arab and African countries bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Saudi King Salman received the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Eritrea, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, and Djibouti in Riyadh and congratulated them on the establishment of the council and the signing of the Charter of the Council.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed developing cooperation between the countries bordering the Red Sea to bolster the security and stability of the region, according to the Saudi Press Agency.