Report that two divisions of Eritrean troops are being withdrawn from Tigray – Arbi Harnet

The underground network in Eritrea, Arbi Harnet or “Freedom Friday” reports it has been in contact with Eritrean troops in Tigray.

The soldiers say that two Eritrean divisions – the 57th and 16th – are being pulled out of Tigray. They are in a convoy heading for Adwa, according to information this morning (Wednesday 2nd).

They say that the troops are returning home and that their places are being taken by the Ethiopian Federal army.

We await further details.