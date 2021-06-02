Report that two divisions of Eritrean troops are being withdrawn from Tigray – Arbi Harnet

The underground network in Eritrea, Arbi Harnet or “Freedom Friday” reports it has been in contact with Eritrean troops in Tigray.
The soldiers say that two Eritrean divisions – the 57th and 16th – are being pulled out of Tigray. They are in a convoy heading for Adwa, according to information this morning (Wednesday 2nd).
They say that the troops are returning home and that their places are being taken by the Ethiopian Federal army.
We await further details.
3 comments
“Eritrean federal army”, do you want to say Ethiopian federal army?
Arbi Harnet is as good as 03.
It is the second time, Martin, that your London sources have been misleading you. A month or so ago you have been claiming that the Isaias regime is planning unity with Ethiopia. You even added that outlandish claim that 150 thousand Eritrean troops will be lead by Ethiopian generals, with Eritrean generals finally sidelined. The reality happens to be the other way round.
And now you are informing us the withdrawal of Eritrean troops from a dubious organization dead set to ‘save’ Eritrea.
Try, at least, to doublecheck your info before you post it.
obviously, even if the story is true, its only 2 divisions of its Eritrea’s >10 in Tigray, and Eritrea will still hold (annex?) the whole northern Tigray with nearly the same forces in place now.
Obviously, the Ethiopian ENDF has collapsed as a fighting force given that massive Eritrean troops/weapons were recently moved into Oromia and Gondar by Sudan boarder b/c ENDF cannot fight OLA & Sudan. Eritrea/ENDF is just playing a (rapidly losing) game of musical chairs and ‘whack-a-mole’.