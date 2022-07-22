Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights complains to UN about imprisonment of Dawit Isaak

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RWCHR Files Complaint to UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention on Behalf of Dawit Isaak and his Colleagues, the Longest Detained Journalists in the World

International Coalition Calls for Accountability for Eritrean Government’s Gross Human Rights Violations

Montreal – July 21, 2022 – The Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights (RWCHR), in partnership with an international coalition of leading NGOs, including Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI), Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA), PEN International, Defend Defenders, and Mr. Isaak’s Swedish legal counsel, filed a complaint to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention calling for accountability for the Eritrean government’s gross human rights violations against Dawit Isaak and his colleagues, the longest detained journalists in the world today, and their immediate and unconditional release.

“This is an emblematic case, reflecting not only the situation of Dawit Isaak and his 15 journalist colleagues, who have been subjected to arbitrary detention since 2001, but also that of hundreds of prisoners in Eritrea languishing in jails without due process of law for their real or perceived criticism of the government.” – Dr. Mohamed Abdelsalam Babiker,

UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea

“Dawit Isaak has not only been held incommunicado for more than 20 years – deprived of any visits from his family, any consular visits, any right to a lawyer, let alone the right to appear before an independent tribunal – deprived of any human contact – but he has, in effect, been a forcibly disappeared person. Dawit is the case study of the global assault on media freedom. Indeed, his pain and plight are a standing reminder of injustice and a compelling call to action.” – Professor Irwin Cotler, RWCHR Founder and International Chair

“It is a disgrace that we are still required to draw attention to the plight of Dawit Isaak and his colleagues. They have never been charged. They have not been granted their right to stand trial. And they have never been sentenced. Their continued incarceration is an appalling indictment of Eritrea’s dismal human rights record, and of the international community’s human rights commitments.” – Jesús Alcalá, Dawit Isaak’s Swedish Legal Counsel

More than 20 years ago, Eritrean authorities arbitrarily detained Mr. Isaak – then reporting for Eritrea’s first independent newspaper, Setit – without charge or trial. He has been held incommunicado without access to family, consular assistance, and the right to counsel. The deprivation of liberty of Mr. Dawit Isaak is unequivocally arbitrary under four separate categories as defined by the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention. Mr.

Isaak was arrested along with at least ten other independent journalists, some of whom have since died in detention.

“Eritrea should be ashamed to hold the record for the longest detained journalists in the world. CPJ will continue to pursue every path to justice for Dawit Isaak and his colleagues to ensure these wrongfully imprisoned journalists are released as soon as possible, and that those responsible for this egregious violation are held to account.” – Angela Quintal, CPJ Africa Program Coordinator

“The arbitrary arrest and incommunicado detention of Dawit Isaak and at least 10 other journalists since 2001 not only entrenches impunity but also has a chilling effect on efforts to redress human rights violations. Disregard for the rule of law should neither be condoned nor accepted. Dawit Isaak’s whereabouts must be made public!” – Hassan Shire, Defend Defenders Executive Director

“Dawit Isaak and his colleagues arrested in 2001 are today the longest detained journalists in the world and Eritrea has been at the bottom of our World Press Freedom Index for 20 years. Through this complaint, we are counting on the UN to put pressure on the Asmara regime so that it discloses the state of health of the journalist, his place of detention and that it consents to release him” – Antoine Bernard, RSF Director of Advocacy and Assistance

In light of the Eritrean government’s ongoing assault on, and suppression of, fundamental rights and freedoms, including media freedom and the persecution of journalists in relation to the case and cause of Mr. Isaak and his colleagues, we call on the Eritrean authorities to reveal the whereabouts and physical condition of Mr. Isaak and to immediately and unconditionally release him.

Co-Signed by:

Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights (RWCHR) Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)

International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI) Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA)

PEN International Defend Defenders

Mr. Jesús Alcalá (Swedish Legal Counsel) Mr. Percy Bratt (Swedish Legal Counsel)

POUR DIFFUSION IMMÉDIATE

CRWDP dépose une plainte auprès du Groupe de travail des Nations Unies sur la détention arbitraire au nom de Dawit Isaak et de ses collègues, les journalistes les plus longtemps détenus au monde

La Coalition internationale appelle à la responsabilisation du gouvernement érythréen pour leurs violations flagrantes des droits humains

Montréal – 21 juillet 2022 – Le Centre Raoul Wallenberg pour les droits de la personne (CRWDP), en partenariat avec une coalition internationale d’ONG de premier plan, dont Reporters sans frontières (RSF), le Comité pour la protection des journalistes (CPJ), l’Institut des droits humains de l’Association internationale du barreau (IDHAIB), l’Action mondiale des Parlementaires (AMP), PEN International, Defend Defenders et les conseillers juridiques suédois de M. Isaak, ont déposé une plainte auprès du Groupe de travail des Nations Unies sur la détention arbitraire appelant à la responsabilisation du gouvernement érythréen pour leurs violations flagrantes des droits humains commises contre Dawit Isaak et ses collègues, les journalistes les plus longtemps détenus dans le monde aujourd’hui, et à leur libération immédiate et inconditionnelle.

« Il s’agit d’un cas emblématique, reflétant non seulement la situation de Dawit Isaak et de ses 15 collègues journalistes, qui sont soumis à la détention arbitraire depuis 2001, mais aussi celle de centaines de prisonniers en Érythrée qui languissent dans des prisons sans procédure régulière pour leur critiques réelles ou perçues du gouvernement. – Dr Mohamed Abdelsalam Babiker, Rapporteur spécial des Nations Unies sur la situation des droits de l’homme en Érythrée

« Dawit Isaak n’est pas seulement détenu au secret depuis plus de 20 ans – privé de toute visite de sa famille, de toute visite consulaire, de tout droit à un avocat, encore moins du droit de comparaître devant un tribunal indépendant – privé de tout contact humain – mais il a été, en effet, victime d’une disparition forcée. Dawit est l’étude de cas de l’atteinte mondiale à la liberté des médias. En effet, sa douleur et son sort sont un rappel permanent de l’injustice et un appel convaincant à l’action. – Professeur Irwin Cotler, fondateur et président international du CRWDP

« C’est une honte que nous soyons encore tenus d’attirer l’attention sur le sort de Dawit Isaak et de ses collègues. Ils n’ont jamais été inculpés. Ils n’ont pas obtenu leur droit d’être jugés. Et ils n’ont jamais été condamnés. Leur incarcération continue est une épouvantable mise en accusation du bilan lamentable de l’Érythrée en matière de droits de la personne et des engagements de la communauté internationale en matière de droits humains. – Jesús Alcalá, conseiller juridique suédois de Dawit Isaak

Il y a plus de 20 ans, les autorités érythréennes ont détenu arbitrairement M. Isaak – alors journaliste pour le premier journal indépendant d’Érythrée, Setit – sans inculpation ni procès. Il a été détenu au secret, sans accès à sa famille, sans assistance consulaire et sans droit à un

avocat. La privation de liberté de M. Dawit Isaak est sans équivoque arbitraire selon quatre catégories distinctes telles que définies par le Groupe de travail des Nations Unies sur la détention arbitraire. M. Isaak a été arrêté avec au moins dix autres journalistes indépendants, dont certains sont depuis morts en détention.

« L’Érythrée devrait avoir honte de détenir le record des journalistes les plus longtemps détenus dans le monde. Le CPJ continuera de demander justice pour Dawit Isaak et ses collègues afin de s’assurer que ces journalistes emprisonnés à tort soient libérés dès que possible et que les auteurs de cette violation flagrante soient tenus responsables. – Angela Quintal, coordinatrice du programme CPJ Afrique

« L’arrestation arbitraire et la détention au secret de Dawit Isaak et d’au moins 10 autres journalistes depuis 2001 renforcent non seulement l’impunité, mais ont également un effet dissuasif sur les efforts visant à réparer les violations des droits humains. Le mépris de l’État de droit ne doit être ni toléré ni accepté. La localisation de Dawit Isaak doit être rendue publique ! – Hassan Shire, directeur exécutif de Defend Defenders

« Dawit Isaak et ses collègues, arrêtés en 2001, sont aujourd’hui les journalistes les plus longtemps détenus au monde et l’Érythrée est dans le bas de notre classement mondial de la liberté de la presse depuis 20 ans. À travers cette plainte, nous comptons sur l’ONU pour faire pression sur le régime d’Asmara afin qu’il révèle l’état de santé du journaliste, son lieu de détention et qu’il consente à le libérer – Antoine Bernard, directeur, plaidoyer et assistance de RSF

À la lumière de l’agression et de la répression continues du gouvernement érythréen contre les droits et libertés fondamentaux, y compris la liberté des médias et la persécution des journalistes relatifs au cas et à la cause de M. Isaak et de ses collègues, nous appelons les autorités érythréennes à révéler la localisation et l’état physique de M. Isaak et de le libérer immédiatement et sans condition.

Co-signé par :

Centre Raoul Wallenberg pour les droits de la personne (CRWDP) Reporters sans frontières (RSF)

Comité pour la protection des journalistes (CPJ)

L’Institut des droits humains de l’Association internationale du barreau (IDHAIB) L’Action mondiale des Parlementaires (AMP)

PEN International Défendre les défenseurs

Jesús Alcalá (conseiller juridique suédois) Percy Bratt (conseiller juridique suédois)