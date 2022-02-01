President Isaias up to his old tricks: first he takes your children, then your money

Often President Isaias has taken the money of Eritrean families and their children – through “National Service.”

Evidence has emerged of yet another call for cash. This time it is in the German city of Frankfurt.

Eritreans are being “asked” to donate at least EU 200 per person.

As the Eritrean who posted this on Twitter said:

“My brother just found this his front door mailbox.

@ZREDeV in Frankfurt is asking for a min. 200 € from 🇪🇷|n households to “save Eritrea” (ክተት money) Doesn’t the regime has money in excess to finance its military adventures. Re: @ZREDeV the relevant authorities should be informed”

After the greeting the note makes reference to the fact that it is not in the nature of Eritreans anywhere to ignore the plight/hunger of fellow Eritreans. The note ask for a minimum donation of 200 Euro.

This will – of course – be on top of the 2% tax that is extorted with menaces from every Eritrean in the diaspora.