President Biden Calls for Independent Probe of Abuses in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Source: VOA

The White House is calling for a full, independent investigation into human rights abuses in the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on the ongoing violence in Tigray that has left 3 million people in need of food assistance.

Source: Reuters

Biden is deeply concerned, highly engaged on Ethiopia: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden is deeply concerned and highly engaged on the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday. “The president is deeply concerned and highly engaged on this issue,” Psaki said.