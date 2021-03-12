Operational update on Ethiopia: ICRC concerned about humanitarian situation in rural areas of Tigray

There is not enough visibility on the humanitarian needs in many rural areas and reaching them in a safe manner is one of the main challenges and priorities. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) estimates that the food supplies in rural areas of Tigray are dangerously low, as many people lost both stores and livelihoods when they fled their homes. Lack of access to health services and lack of security are other major concerns.

Throughout the region, displaced people and the communities hosting them, face multiple needs including clean water, food and shelter. As displaced people continue arriving in major towns, essential public services and infrastructures are struggling to cope with the increasing demand. Many family members became separated when they fled their homes. Many are still unable to find their relatives, even if some communication networks have been restored. Following months of fighting, communities continue to live with the heavy burden of fear and uncertainty.

From the onset of fighting, the ICRC remained present in the region, working together with the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) to provide emergency assistance to people in Tigray and to those, who fled to the neighboring regions.

To continue responding to the pressing humanitarian needs, the ICRC has been scaling up its activities in Tigray. Improving access to health is the top priority. The organization has supported two referral hospitals and four general hospitals to enable them treat weapon wounded patients and maintain essential medical services. Supporting primary health care facilities is now an even greater priority as a majority of primary health centers in the region are not functioning. These facilities play a pivotal role, normally supposed to attend to 70% of all patients and ease pressure on hospitals.

Besides delivering emergency assistance, the ICRC has been helping family members re-establish contact, visiting people detained in relation to the current events and promoting international humanitarian law.