Mesfin Hagos’s appeal to the people of Eritrea; Catholic church prays for peace

https://youtu.be/yfk6gQNw658

A Second broadcast message to the Eritrean people by Mesfin Hagos

1. This war has been in the making by President Isaias and Prime Minister Abiy for the last two years. It was a planned conflict.

2. Prime Minister Abiy has been moving forces into Eritrea with President Isaias’s permission for some time. The number of Ethiopian troops has increased considerably over the last few weeks with regular flights to Eritrea, adding to the Ethiopian forces that crossed into Eritrea at the outbreak of war.

3. Eritrea has been dragged into this war by President Isaias. This is an Ethiopian war and it should not involve Eritrea.

4. He condemns the attack on Asmara and the fact that President Isaias has not spoken publicly to calm the Eritrean people.

5. The Eritrean nation, and its armed forces, should refuse to fight other people’s war. Mesfin pleads with the Eritrean to say no to the war and to stand up against it.

6. He says the Ethiopian leadership and people should resolve their conflict through dialogue, not war.

The above are the key points of broadcast on Erisat in both Tigrinya and Arabic.