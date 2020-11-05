Mesfin Hagos calls for Eritreans not to be drawn into the Tigray conflict

Mesfin Hagos – former Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defence Force – has called on Eritreans not to get involved in the crisis in Tigray.

In a broadcast on Assena Television, Mesfin Hagos yesterday evening called for peace and dialogue in Ethiopia.

Mesfin was a commander of Eritrean forces in critical battles during the thirty year war of independence.

He was a founding member of the EPLF and challenged President Isaias in 2001, calling for democratic reforms as part of the G15.

In yesterday’s broadcast he said that the Eritrean people had sacrificed enough in the past. They should not add to their sorrows and heartbreak by getting involved in Ethiopian affairs.