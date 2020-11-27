IMPORTANT: Tigray government issues call for talks, a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access

STATEMENT TO INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY
One month ago, Tigray was the safest region in Ethiopia. Today, it is ravaged by war.
Our greatest concern is the protection of civilians-protection of all civilians anywhere in Ethiopia and abroad by all Ethiopians and the international community.
We are communicating to the African Union and to the international community that the (Government of Tigray) has appointed a representative who is empowered to discuss and decide with members of the AU, the international community, and authorities in the government of Ethiopia to seek:
A. An immediate cessation of hostilities.
B. Measures for the protection of all civilians.
C. Unimpeded humanitarian access.
D. Independent investigation by external parties of any alleged atrocities and war crimes or violations of international law.
An immediate cessation to ensure the protection of civilians is of paramount importance.
Getachew Reda
Political advisor of the president of the regional government of Tigray
Gech whais wrong with you! Is this a theater where inncent civiliance should pay a price for your idiotic igiostice and pschophatic criminal personality. With whom are you working? I think you are the enemy within and may be with some one who want to wipeout TPLF thugs. It is to late and you are not a hero any moŕe. But my family, friends and brothers in Mekelle left under your thugs custody without their sins. Gip up your lie and present yourself for justice. Stop blackmailing. If you are the one who write this cession of hostilities I will come personally to Tigray and mediate yours and the tjugs saftey to face justice. No more war, no more fighting. Getachew please give your hand to the Defence forces as an educated elit and save civilians. I understand your deseperate situation. I am not a politician and I do not have any affiliacion to any political entity in Ethiopia. But I have served this country including every village in Amhara, Oromiya, Tigray etc. As aresearcher, anthropologist and as a citizen of this country. Please do not pull my mothers, brothers and Sisters in Tigray into paying their life for your and the thugs ethonocentric end. Hope you and all your friends give up the fight and see the ethiopian people ad people who can face justice. I am one of your concerned brother in Ethiopia.
You talk too much! What is wrong with you? You are not from Tigray. Don’t pretend as one! What is it you are acusing him for? Getachew Reda is one if the bright and non corupt official in Ethiopia!