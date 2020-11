I Was a Child Refugee. Another War in Ethiopia Is Forcing More Children Into the Camps.

Reforms followed swiftly. He appointed women to more than half of the ministerial positions in his government, invited a prominent dissident to return home and head Ethiopia’s election board, and ordered the release of political prisoners. He allowed partial privatization of state-owned companies. Journalists returned to work with their pens as free as the air of their country. And he made peace with President Isaias Afewerki of Eritrea, ending one of Africa’s longest-running conflicts , for which he received the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

Like many Eritreans, I couldn’t fully celebrate my parents’ two countries making peace. Mr. Afewerki is a dictator who has been terrorizing Eritreans and jailing fellow writers such as Dawit Isaac and Seyoum Tsehaye in containers placed in the desert. Mr. Afewerki’s reign of terror was given undeserved legitimacy.

At home, Mr. Ahmed entered into a direct confrontation with the T.P.L.F. and its leader Debretsion Gebremichael when he dissolved the ruling coalition and created a new party, the Prosperity Party, and purged key T.P.L.F. ministers. The feud reached a dangerous level when the T.P.L.F. held a regional vote defying Mr. Ahmed’s nationwide election ban because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Nov. 9, a few days into the fighting, hundreds of non-Tigrean civilians were killed in Mai-Kadra, a town in Tigray. An investigation by Amnesty International confirmed the massacre of a very large number of civilians and cited witnesses who alleged the involvement of the Tigrean special police. Many of those killed in Mai-Kadra were from Welkite.

The news of the massacre brought back a childhood memory. One day in 1976, as my mother and my relatives recalled, our family was in Om Hajer, the town where I was born, on the Eritrean side of the border, about 20 miles from Humera. Rebel armies, including the Eritrean People’s Liberation Front, which was fighting for the territory’s independence from Ethiopia, moved around our hometown and other areas on the border. Lt. Col. Mengistu Haile Mariam, the Ethiopian dictator, vowed to unleash his terror on our town and its inhabitants.

That day in 1976, the Ethiopian Army ordered the people to gather in a field to hear an important government official deliver a speech. I often imagine my family preparing for the “important event,” but I quickly snap out of it. I do allow myself to imagine my father, a trader from a wealthy, landowning Ethiopian family, adoringly staring at my mother, the daughter of an Eritrean tailor, as she tied me to her back. My father held my brother’s hand, and my elder sisters followed us as we headed to the field. A family made up of two warring countries, love gluing its conflicted history into one.