How Ethiopian Airlines is keeping an eighty year old mother and her son apart

On Wednesday I spoke to Meles (not his real name, but he needs to prevent harassment of his mother).
He lives in Canada and his mother flies out to spend the festive season with him every year. She is in her eighties and it is a tough journey but she and Meles look forward to their annual reunion.
Her husband spent over 30 years working for Ethiopian Airlines. But two years ago he passed away and Meles is determined she should not be alone at this time.
Meles is lucky. He worked for the Canadian air force until he retired and now has his own business. He can afford to fly his mother to join him.
So you can imagine his anger and despair when he learned that his mother was being banned from taking the flight by Ethiopian Airlines. Her “crime”? She’s Tigrean.
“Ethiopian airlines is an international airline,” says Meles. “Discrimination should not be allowed. This is racism – pure and simple.”
Meles is now consulting his lawyer – looking to use Canadian courts to challenge Ethiopian Airlines’ discrimination.
“It is disgusting – legal discrimination by an international airline. I am going to go for them. I will sue the airline,” he said.
But for this year he, and his mother, must spend the festive season apart. It is a high price to pay, but his thoughts are with the plight of the people in Tigray.
“It is really bad. I don’t understand why the media and international humanitarians are not allowed inside. It is suspicious. The international community must push hard, to get on the ground.”
One comment
I think Eritera Hub and the owner Mr P Martin should be hold partly accountable for what was happened in Tigray. It was this media draw a wrong images and big picture of TPLF (capacity (250,000 well armed paramilitary .. bla bla bla so where is that capacity now?). That had influenced TPLF wrong decision and the Gov’t Ethiopia over reactions. That how the offensive by ENDNC counter measure was take and the result became elimination of TPLF. Later he changed his shame by talking about gorilla fighting as stagey, which became unrealistic. Now he made himself busy by spoiling Ethiopian and Eritrea countries image. He continued to attack the Ethiopia national icon Ethiopia air line. From the history we came to know that Ethiopia had good Britain leader such as Winston Churchill who supported the Ethiopia freedom fighting against the aggressor Benito Mussolini of Italian. We have big road in the center of Addis on his name. Then what did Ethiopians did/ or left without doing on P Martin Plaut the Shem less journalist? I would suggests the Gov’t of Ethiopia has to do something for this gay such as packing his with some pounds. We know repeated lies seems true but never be true. Other wise let him continue misguide.