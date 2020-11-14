Horn citizens: “This conflict dashes our hopes for the region”

We, the undersigned citizens of countries of the Horn of Africa, condemn in the strongest possible terms the outbreak and escalation of open warfare in Ethiopia. We are saddened by the attendant losses of life, property, infrastructure and opportunities. We deplore in equally strong terms further stoking of the conflict.

November 14, 2020

11 November 2020

We, the undersigned citizens of countries of the Horn of Africa, condemn in the strongest possible terms the outbreak and escalation of open warfare in Ethiopia. We are saddened by the attendant losses of life, property, infrastructure and opportunities. We deplore in equally strong terms further stoking of the conflict.Wars neither have predetermined end dates nor are they guaranteed to stay within fixed territorial boundaries. Unless immediately halted, the ongoing Ethiopian civil war has all the trappings of a drawn-out conflict with adverse effects on the rest of the Horn of Africa region and the African continent at large. This conflict will not have winners; the only winners in war are those who are wise and courageous enough to avoid it.

At a time when we, as citizens of the region, were looking forward to the expansion and consolidation of the changes that Prime Minister Abiy’s rise to power ushered, this conflict dashes our hopes for the region and puts in direct, grave danger the lives and livelihoods of many Ethiopians. Given the significance of Ethiopia in the region and continent, and the strong ties that bind the countries of the region to each other, Ethiopia’s peace and stability becomes of paramount concern to the countries and citizens of the region. For this reason:

  • We call on all the concerned Ethiopian actors to immediately cease fire and deescalate the situation.
  • We call on the Eritrean government to desist from any rhetoric or actions that may contribute to further inflame the conflict.
  • We call on Ethiopia’s other neighbors (Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya, Somalia/Somaliland and Djibouti) to exert their utmost diplomatic, political, and other resources to help the warring Ethiopian sides defuse the conflict and help attend to the consequent humanitarian needs.
  • We appeal to IGAD, the AU and the UN to impress upon the two parties the need for a peaceful resolution and to use their good offices to help them achieve it.
  • We appeal to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, H.E. Thabo Mbeki, H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, E. Olusegun Obasanjo, H.E. Lakhdar Brahimi, H.E. Graça Machel and other notable African leaders and elders to leverage their considerable leadership toward the resolution of the ongoing tragic conflict.
  • We appeal to all Ethiopians, citizens of the Horn of Africa and all Africans and peace-loving people of the world to say “no to war” in unison and work for peace in the volatile region.
  • We call on all conventional and social media outlets, activists from Ethiopia and the region, and analysts to be mindful of incendiary tone and substance in their programming, to refrain from further inflaming the situation, and to actively promote the peaceful resolution of this conflict and its root causes.
  1. Abraham T. Zere, Journalist, USA
  2. Alemayehu Weldemariam, Mekelle University, Ethiopia
  3. Almaz Zerai, Network of Eritrean Women, Germany
  4. Araya Debessay, University of Delaware, USA
  5. Asia Abdulkadir, Independent Consultant, Kenya
  6. Asmahan Ali Nouman, Network of Eritrean Women, UK
  7. Assefaw Tekeste, Touro University, California, USA
  8. Awet T. Weldemichael, Queen’s University, Canada
  9. Ayantu Tibeso, University of California Los Angeles, USA
  10. Bettina Ng’weno, University of California, Davis, USA
  11. Colin Lasu, Central State University, USA
  12. Fatuma N Bedhaso, Oromo Human Rights Advocate, USA
  13. Jama Musse Jama, Hargeysa Cultural Center, Somaliland
  14. James Murua, Journalist, Kenya
  15. Jok Madut Jok, Syracuse University, USA
  16. Helen Kidan, Network of Eritrean Women, UK
  17. Husam Osman Mahjoub, Sudan Bukra TV Channel, USA
  18. Khedijah Ali Mohammed Nur, Network of Eritrean Women, UK
  19. Magdi el-Gizouli, University of Zurich, Switzerland
  20. Mastewal Taddese Terefe, Lawyer, USA
  21. Mebrak Tareke, TiMS Creative, USA/Mexico
  22. Meron Estefanos, Eritrean Initiative on Refugee Rights, Sweden
  23. Mohamed Kheir Omer, Writer, Norway
  24. Nadifa Mohamed, Writer, UK
  25. Nanjala Nyabola, Writer, Kenya
  26. Nasra Kassem, Network of Eritrean Women, UK
  27. Niat Hailemariam, Network of Eritrean Women, UK
  28. Paulos Tesfagioergis, Constitutional Lawyer, Canada
  29. Phoebe Musandu, USA
  30. Rashid Abdi, Horn of Africa Analyst, Kenya
  31. Sabine Mohamed, University of Heidelberg & Max Planck Institute, Germany
  32. Safia Aidid, University of Toronto, Canada
  33. Safia Abukar Farole, Portland State University, USA
  34. Saleh “Gadi” Johar, Publisher, Awate.com, USA
  35. Saleh Younis, Editor, Eritrea Digest, USA
  36. Sarah Ogbay, Network of Eritrean Women, UK
  37. Sulaiman Addonia, Writer, Belgium
  38. Tereza Kidane, Network of Eritrean Women, USA
  39. Tirsit Yetbarek Seme, Hargeysa Cultural Center, Somaliland
  40. Yohannes T. Berhe, Editor, Snitna, UK
  41. Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor, Author, Kenya
  42. Vanessa Tsehaye, One Day Seyoum, UK
  43. Zahra Suleiman, Network of Eritrean Women, UK
  44. Zecharias Zelalem, Journalist, Canada

