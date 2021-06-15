Heavy fighting erupts in Tigray as Ethiopia and Eritrea launch “final offensive”

Source: Dedebit Media, 15/06/21

• Heavy fighting is currently taking place in Asgede Tsimbla, Endaba Guna, Core Tekli, Debre Abay, Zengoraque, Mai Hanse.

• The fighting in Debre Abay has been going on for two days; it started the day before yesterday but intensified yesterday. Mechanized units based in Enkoi Liham, Gedam Neqa and from around Endabaguna have targeted the area for blanket bombardment. Its started to tone down a little today. The number of civilian casualties has not been determined since the residents have fled to the hills.

• Similar bombardment of areas in Core Tekli, Zengoraque and Mai Hanse has also taken place. The bombardment is claimed to deliberately target civilian populated areas regardless of whether or not TDF units are nearby.

• EDF/ENDF are allegedly targeting water infrastructure for destruction to wipe out civilians through thirst more quickly.

• Remaining ENDF units which were based around north western Tigray have withdrawn. Edaga Arbi, Nebelet, Wukromaray, Zana and the whole of Shire (both western and north western part) is currently swarming with Eritrean forces.

• A major invasion is in the process of being carried out, one which the Allied forces labeled “the third offensive/ the final offensive”. They are mobilizing in three directions: Amhara forces from the direction of Mai Tsebri; ENDF contingents from the south (Raya) and EDF from the north.