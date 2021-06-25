Has Eritrea been harder hit by Covid pandemic than government making public?

The Eritrean Ministry of Health accepts that the Covid-19 pandemic is on a rising trend. [See article below]

But is it more serious than this cautious announcement suggests?

Britain has just added Eritrea to its “Red List” – the highest, requiring the strictest quarantine system for anyone arriving from Eritrea in the UK.

The graph from Our World in Data suggests a clear upward trend but it is based on official information.

How reliable is this? Given the number of Eritrean troops now fighting in Ethiopia, and the travel and close contact that this involves, the rise may not be surprising.

Sixty-one patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Anseba, and Southern Red Sea Regions. Out of these, forty-one patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Nineteen patients are from the Quarantine Centers in Keren, Anseba Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Idi, Southern Red Sea Region. On the other hand, 69 patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (58) and Northern Red Sea (11) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 5147, while the number of deaths stands at 21. The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 5,664. Ministry of Health

Asmara 24 June 2021