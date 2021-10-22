Hagos Kisha – the economic power behind President Isaias

Source: WWW

A preview of #Eritrea‘s very lucrative businesses and Hagos Kisha. He’s been handling our finances since the 1970s. Hagos stays under the radar, but has more power than the Minister of Finance. He’s involved in mining, trust funds, trade, share companies, and more.

Started with ELFNA in the 70s.

Is a multi-billion dollar conglomerate with different subsidiaries such as Bisha, Zara, and Danakil mining companies

What else is hidden out there that we don’t know of?

Potash is very rare, only found in few places such as Eritrea and Eastern China. Check links below for this old document currently in the US Library of Congress.

The Hidri Trust fund was started to help families of war veterans. It’s turned into a secretive multi million dollar fund. It does not disclose any financial data on just how much assets it owns.

The Red Sea Trading Co is both a player and referee in the import/export industry of Eritrea.