EU Vice President tells Ethiopian Foreign Minister: allow aid and access, end hostilities and halt external interference

Ethiopia: Statement by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell on his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Mr Demeke Mekonnen
I also discussed the deterioration of the humanitarian situation, in Ethiopia and in the region, notably in Sudan. International Humanitarian Law needs to be upheld. On behalf of the EU, I have called for safe and free movement and protection of civilians, vulnerable groups and IDPs.
The message of the EU is clear: we call on all parties to put in place the conditions that will facilitate unimpeded access to people in need, the cessation of hostilities, the non-interference of any external party, and the freedom of the media. Engagement with the High-Level Envoys appointed by the Chair of the African Union should open the door for a dialogue that is the only way forward to avoid further destabilisation.
One comment
I don’t recall ETHIOPIA commenting on the Basques problem. The EU should mind its own fucking business. As for Brussels, it needs to pay for Leopold’s war crimes and shut the fuck up.