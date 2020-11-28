Ethiopian government says Mekelle has fallen – under full army control

Source: Fanabc

National Defence Force Takes Full Control Of Mekele City

On Nov 28, 202012

Addis Ababa, November 28, 2020 (FBC) – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has announced that the National Defence Force has taken full control of Mekele town.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the people of the Region of Tigray for their cooperation to the National Defence Forces during the law enforcement measures in all places across the region.

The people of Tiray have practically shown that they are not with the TPLF Junta, the Premier said.