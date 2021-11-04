Ethiopia: United Front comprising all forces fighting the government to be launched Friday

[FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE]
Invitation to Signing Ceremony Forming the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces
WHO: United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces
WHAT: Signing Ceremony to form the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces comprised of:
- the Afar Revolutionary Democratic UnityFront,
- Agaw Democratic Movement,
- Benishangul People’s Liberation Movement,
- Gambella Peoples Liberation Army,
- Global Kimant People Right and Justice Movement/ Kimant Democratic Party,
- Oromo Liberation Front-Oromo Liberation Army,
- Sidama National Liberation Front,
- Somali State Resistance,
- and Tigray People’s Liberation Front, followed by a press conference.
WHERE: National Press Club, 529 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20045
WHEN: November 5, 2021 at 09:30am (EDT)
WHY: The upcoming signing ceremony between nine forces fighting against the regime in Ethiopia will mark the official establishment of a grand United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces. This united front is being formed in response to the scores of crises facing the country; to reverse the harmful effects of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia and beyond; and in recognition of the great need to collaborate and join forces towards a safe transition in the country.
For more information, please contact: Yohanees Abraha (647) 573-8143
Mesfin Ayenew (571) 217-1627
Email: unitedforces2021@gmail.com