Ethiopia: United Front comprising all forces fighting the government to be launched Friday

Invitation to Signing Ceremony Forming the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces

WHO: United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces

WHAT: Signing Ceremony to form the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces comprised of:

the Afar Revolutionary Democratic UnityFront,

Agaw Democratic Movement,

Benishangul People’s Liberation Movement,

Gambella Peoples Liberation Army,

Global Kimant People Right and Justice Movement/ Kimant Democratic Party,

Oromo Liberation Front-Oromo Liberation Army,

Army, Sidama National Liberation Front,

Somali State Resistance,

and Tigray People’s Liberation Front, followed by a press conference.

WHERE: National Press Club, 529 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20045

WHEN: November 5, 2021 at 09:30am (EDT)

WHY: The upcoming signing ceremony between nine forces fighting against the regime in Ethiopia will mark the official establishment of a grand United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces. This united front is being formed in response to the scores of crises facing the country; to reverse the harmful effects of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia and beyond; and in recognition of the great need to collaborate and join forces towards a safe transition in the country.

For more information, please contact: Yohanees Abraha (647) 573-8143

Mesfin Ayenew (571) 217-1627

Email: unitedforces2021@gmail.com