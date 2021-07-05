Ethiopia: ‘Opportunity Must Not Be Lost’ – Five Former U.S. Ambassadors to Ethiopia on Events in Tigray

The UN and human rights groups have warned seven months of fighting has hampered food security in Tigray with a real risk of famine.

Washington, DC — This statement was provided to AllAfrica by five former American ambassadors who led U.S. representation in Ethiopia for 13 of the past 25 years. The career diplomats welcome the cease-fire declaration by the Ethiopian government and issue an urgent call for humanitarian relief to the strife-torn Tigray region.

We the undersigned former U.S. Chiefs of Mission to Ethiopia, having closely followed the tragic conflict in Tigray which erupted in November 2020, were greatly relieved at the chance for an end to the suffering and a hope for peace offered by the Ethiopian Government’s declaration of a cease fire on June 28, 2021.

We believe this is an opportunity which must not be lost, and in that regard urge the following: