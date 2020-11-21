Ethiopian faith leaders condemn killings and call for an immediate ceasefire

Statement of Interreligious Council of Ethiopia (Religious Fathers) on the current situation of Ethiopia

To the respected people of Ethiopia

First of all, we would like to condemn the killings that targeted innocent civilians throughout the country and to express our deep condolences for the victims.

We wish strength and courage for all the victims and their families.

In addition to that it is deeply saddened us that the violent conflict erupted between the Federal Government and the Tigray Regional Government.

We have tried to facilitate peaceful dialogue cession to bring together the two parties to prevent the violent conflict and our effort was not successful due to different reasons and that also saddened us.

When God/Creator creates human being, He has given great wisdom, intelligence and grace to recognize the past and future and to adjust its life system accordingly. We would like to remind you that war by its nature is distractive and destroyer. It is the worst option to resort to due to its human and economic cost. Especially, when brothers are fighting, no one comes out the winner.

Therefore, we urge you all (the Federal and Tigray regional states) to prioritize the safety of citizens and stability of the nation.

The following is our fatherly advice and message for all.

Respected Federal and Tigray regional states, we strongly advise you to give priority for

the peace and stability of our country and we forward our call for an immediate cease fire

without any preconditions.

Respected Prosperity and TPLF party Leaders, we would like to forward our call for a

dialogue between both of you and to give solutions for your political differences.

Respected Religious Leaders in all level, we would like to forward our call to mediate

between two parties to bring peace and to remind you that the result of militant violent

conflict well be worst unless they solve it in peaceful dialogue.

Respected Elders, Abba Geda’s (Traditional Leaders), Fathers, Mothers and Influential

people in the Society, we would like to forward our call for all of you to influence and

ply your role to do not escalate the violent conflict between brothers.

Respected Media Groups, we would like to forward our call to you to understand that the

conflict is between brothers and to report the situation with utmost caution and with the

highest sense of responsibility.

Beloved Ethiopian Youth Groups, we would like to forward our call to you to refrain

from using ways that will fuel the conflict.

Respected Security personnel and commanders, we would like to forward our call to you

to handle the situation with wisdom and patience.

Respected Social Media Activists, we would like to forward our call to you to work for

peace and stability instead of fueling the conflict on your reports/messages.

Finally, we would like to forward our call to all religious groups to pray and fast according to your faith, starting from November 5/2020 to a week to avoid the hate speech and evil spirit from our country which escalates the violent conflict.

May God bless Ethiopia and its Nation

Let be Peace for our Country!

4 November 2020

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Note: – The Statement was given by Amharic and translated into English by Adane Dechassa