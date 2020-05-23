Ethiopia – Egypt: Tension spikes despite Renaissance Dam talks

Source: The Africa Report

Despite years of on-off talks, Ethiopia and Egypt are still unreconciled over the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The giant hydroelectric project is the centrepiece of a decade of Ethiopian industrial policy as seen from Addis Ababa, and a unique threat to Egypt’s water supply as seen from Cairo.

William Davison of the ICG talks to Patrick Smith about:

the critical next few weeks in the tough diplomatic sparring match between Ethiopia and Egypt, with partners in US and China all engaged;

the role of the region, especially Sudan;

and the impact of the negotiations on the domestic political calculus in Ethiopia as it heads towards elections later this year.

