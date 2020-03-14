Ethiopia closing refugee camp for 18,000 Eritreans

Ethiopia: Closure of Hitsats refugee camp in Tigray region

[Thanks to EEPA for this report]

It has been reported that Ethiopian authorities announced the closure of the Hitsats refugee camp in the Northern Ethiopan Tigray region, which hosts around 18.000 Eritrean migrants, states Ezega.com.

The source writes that refugees have been told to relocate by authorities.

The news has been confirmed by anonymous sources in the camp, who state that refugees are expected to relocate to a camp which is overcrowded and has no infrastructure.

The Ethiopian authorities reportedly cited budget concerns as reason for the closure of the refugee camp, which would leave more than ten thousands of refugees, many of them minors, with an uncertain future.

However, sources suggest that the budget had already been allocated and that the political situation with Eritrea is really motivating the closure.

The refugees are reportedly refusing to leave the camp, and the situation is ongoing as government bodies and the UNHCR are discussing how the situation should be resolved.

Sources:

Closure of Hitsats refugee camp in Ethiopia



Araia Kidane · Eritrean refugees in the Ethiopian side – Living in an uncertain situation By the end of 2019, the registered number of Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia is nearly 140,000, refugees who crossed through Tigray and Afar regions. Since PM Abiy Ahmed openly started talking about closing the camps, these refugees are in dilemma now. Its unclear why he said so, at least, my sources don’t know the motive behind the move. But one thing is certain that he is not in good terms with TPLF. Anyway, out of fear of uncertainty, refugees are moving out of the camps and settling in urban cities. However, a refugee must have a relative to reunify with and address prior leaving the camp. Refugees have to look for someone to give them their phone number and address to give it to the camp management. Ethiopians and Eritreans living in Ethiopia found this as an opportunity to make money, charging them from 2000 to 3000 Birr to release their address info. A lucrative business started already!! On the other hand, there is a precondition from the camp management that refugees who leave the camp will be deprived their refugee status – will not be recognized by UNHCR as refugees (will be removed from the refugee database). The situation is like choosing between a rock and hard place. Refugees are in hard choice, and that the international community have a responsibility to monitor the situation closely. We should leave no one behind to suffer due to the political unrest waged between the central government and the Tigray Regional Administration, in addition to the PIA’s unsacred gesture to involve himself in helping Dr Abiy against the fight with TPLF. Innocent refugees shouldn’t be victims of whatever Isaias and Dr Abiy are cooking behind the scene to topple TPLF from power. I call upon UNHCR, Administration for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA), and others concerned international institutions to closely follow and monitor the developments in refugee affairs, especially in the Tigray region refugee camps. Refugees close to 90,000 in four camps are in a very uncertain situation.