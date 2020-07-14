Eritrea’s vulnerability to Covid19 compared to other African countries

Eritrea is the fifth most vulnerable country in East Africa.

It ranks among the top 10 most vulnerable countries for household crowding and sanitation, health systems strength, and population over 65.

Eritrea has limited health capacity, with only 12 hospital beds per 10,000 people, and 6.3 health care workers (doctors, nurses, midwives) per 10,000 people — making public health and social distancing measures critical.