Eritreans gather for a protest against Swiss PFDJ “festival of hate”

An appeal has been launched by supporters of the protest who have come from across Europea, for a peaceful demonstration against the Eritrean governments’ sponsored “festival”.
Here is the full appeal. Below is the English version.
Information about Eritrea and the Horn of Africa
An appeal has been launched by supporters of the protest who have come from across Europea, for a peaceful demonstration against the Eritrean governments’ sponsored “festival”.
Here is the full appeal. Below is the English version.