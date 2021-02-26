Eritrean women speak out: rape and sexual violence by Eritrean troops in Tigray – “not in our name”

PRESS RELEASE

ERITREAN WOMEN GLOBAL NETWORK- YIAKL: ON CIVIL WAR IN ETHIOPIA

02 FEB. 2021

The history of Eritrea’s pre-Independence armed struggle only realised through our participation and equal contribution to men through our life, sweat and blood. Our permanent imprint to Eritrea’s social and political fabrics did not fade way; we were expected to toil and sacrifice more of our life in the nation building and the protection and preservation of our sovereign state in the 1998-2000 border war with Ethiopia.

We value for the so much life-sacrificed in order to preserve our unique social fabrics and historical significance, we neither idly sit nor tolerate the inhumane and treasonable acts we have witnessed over the decades committed over our citizens in general through brutal dictatorship. Lo and behold! we raise our voice to all Nations – in particularly those who initiate, plan and consent warmongers – we say shame on you, and this is an injustice to all!!!

What one benefits from war other than causing death to others or oneself, hunger, disease, misery, violence against women and impacted long-term poverty to all. As in the past, we see history repeating itself in Ethiopia, we know exactly what’s happening in Tigray, as it happened to us by the Ethiopian Dreg communist regime of Ethiopia, ignored by the West, concocted with Eastern blocs causing irreparable damage to us.

We unreservedly condemn what’s happening to the Tigrayan population throughout the country, we are witnessing genocide, sexual violence against women as means of war machinery, violence against young people and children, old and infirm, neither priests nor imams, neither churches nor mosques spared by the combined armies of Ethiopian federals and Eritreans.

We were aware the widening differences and violent clashes since the rise of Dr Abiy Ahmed in Ethiopian politics between the 10 Federal states. Out of these Federal states the most stable was Tigray region. We strongly believe Dr. Abiy inexperience and greed for power, deceived by Isaias Afwerki for all-out-war against Tigray Federal state with consented nod with the then President Trump of White House. The Western world is awe struck with shock and in silence as usual; pre-occupied with Covid-19 pandemics.

We recognise “not in our name” the mass invasion of Eritrean armies in Tigray, they committed collateral damages, the looting, random killing, and raping women as part of waging war against the population and deliberate malicious behaviour and uncharacteristic of individual behaviours but through active order, encouragement, and pressure by the commanding officers, if orders are not met penalty by death, the same fate meted against seniors commanding officers. There are few senior army commanders who refused to pass such order but get executed by the government in Asmara. such extreme order passed to ensure future generation between Eritrean and Tigrayan population instil hatred to each other, which we urge must be noted for future references. On the same note whoever survives this war, it must be remembered all the Young and forced Eritrean recruit army who are currently forced to engages in such orgies of violence should deserves our empathy and careful plan must be mapped out to help them cope with post-traumatic stress war-guilt conditions. As mothers we take all the things happening is unnatural.

We, therefore, Eritrean women global network in exile, we wish to state and pass the following messages:

We unreservedly condemn all forms of violence and the genocide in Tigray.

We urge the International community to pay special attention to women who suffered sexual violence and other forms of violence as part of the war campaign by coalition forces of Ethiopian Federal and Eritrean forces and offer help as soon as possibly!!!

We urge the Ethiopian Federal government to respect and comply International treaties and norms, give unfettered access to UNHCR in reaching out the needy population,

We condemn the invasion of Tigray by Eritrean army; hence, we call on the army to withdraw immediately.

We condemn the abduction of Eritrean refugees from Tigray and urge the Eritrean government to stop all forms of violence against the refugees.

To protect and ensure their safety we must come up with alternative solutions such as relocating them to third country.

We call on Ethiopian Federal army stationed in Eritrea to withdraw immediately.

Message to Eritrean and Tigrayan population

Dear Eritrean compatriots inside the country,

We are witnessing shameful events unfolding in Tigray, the dictator Isaias coerced and manipulated time and events in putting our country and young people in danger and pressuring our soldier to commit genocide, cause deliberate collateral damages, looting as much as possible, which serves no purpose but to ensure the animosity and enmity between the neighbourly people with Tigrayan for coming generation. We should condemn this war and it’s all doings and say “not in our name, a mother by nature is kind and considerate let along her own children, would not allow other children on the harm way. We share the same value of humanity all over the globe, Somalian mothers are asking their government for the where about of their children who were abducted from their training in Eritrea to Tigray’s War effort. Eritrean women too should have the courage and the moral duty to ask the government for your children’s whereabout and their safety and for their immediate return to your folds.

Dear People of Tigray,

We wish to share with you as mothers and sisters our sincerely pain and grief for all the tragedies and damages inflicted upon you. We have no doubt, you will overcome this tragic painful episode of your history and secure a sustainable and long-lasting peace and prosperity in your country. We affirm to be on your side. The deliberate campaign of hatred and enmity between the two neighbours which we are witnessing being sown and planted by Isaias Afewerki regime must not take roots or mistaken with the majority of Eritreans who themselves are victims of decades abuse and murder.

Dear People of Tigray and our compatriots,

We trust the people of Tigray be able to distinguish two distinct facts.

PFDJ ruling party supporters do not represent the whole Eritrea population, decent Eritrean have no desire or dream to do what Isaias is doing, there are foreign forces too who supported and consented for this war and there may well be nations who will deny “Tigray’s genocide” campaign. These are your enemies. We are your friends now and forever, there is no evil forces who will spoil these special ties that we have in culture and linguistic ties. We are doing all we can to highlight your problems to the World. We wish to see our children of both nations inherit peace and respect for one another not enmity and blood stains. Politicians are here today but gone tomorrow; we as people remain forever in peace and respect.

Message to the International Community

We, Eritrean Women Global network – Yiakl, convey our deep concern and distress to the world community; The UN with all it’s branches and operation; entrusted with its’ enshrined Charter, The African IGAD, The EU states, Uk, USA, Canada, and others who simply observing and witnessing genocide in Tigray for four months in a row and yet no concrete action has not taken place, either humanitarian or military intervention to stop the genocide which has shocked us all. We wish to hear his Excellency the Gen. Secretary António Guterres retracting his words that “Eritrean forces has not entered in Tigray” according to the telephone conversation he has had with the Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed. We believe that kind of unfounded speech had inflamed and encouraged more harm than good in Tigray.

We wish to reiterate the gravity and scale of the humanitarian tragedy in Tigray, we seek and plead for an International intervention in Tigray to stop the war and investigate the war-crime that is now happening.

02/15/2021

መግለጺ ኤሪትራውያን ደቂ ኣንስትዮ ብደረጃ ዓለም ለኸ ኣብ ጉዳይ ኲናት ሓድሕድ ኢትዮጵያ

ኩሉ ከምዝፈልጦን ኤሪትራውያን ደቂ ኣንስትዮ ማዕረ ደቂ ተባዕትዮ የሕዋትና ሃገርና ካብ ባዕዳውያን ገዛእቲ ሓራ ንምውጻእ ዝነበረና ተራ ዕዙዝ ምንባሩ ታሪኽ ዝሰነዶ ሓቂ እዩ። ብተወሳኺ ኣብቲ ብዶብ ተሳቢቡ ዝተወልዐ ኲናት ኢትዮ- ኤርትራ እውን ኤሪትራውያን ደቂ ኣንስትዮ ኣካል ሰራዊት ምክልኻል ብምዃን ክቡር ዋጋ ከፊልና ኢና። ስለዝኾነ ኸኣ ኣብ ልዕሊ እቲ ክቡር ዋጋ ዝኸፈልናሉ ህዝብናን ከም ብሌን ዓይንና እንርእያ ሃገርናን ግህሰት መሰልን ልኡላውነትን እናረኣና ከምዘይረኣና ክንሓልፎ ስለዘይንኽእል፡ ድምጽና ከነስምዕ ከኣ ሓላፍነትናን ግዴታናን ምዃኑ ስለ እንኣምን፡ እዚ መልእኽቲ ናብ ኩሉ ማሕበረሰብ ዓለም ብፍላይ ከኣ ናብቶም ሃንደስቲ ኲናት ዝኾኑ ኣካላት ክንልእኽ ተገዲድና ኣለና።

ካብ ኲናት ህልቂት፡ ዕንወት፡ ጥሜት ከምኡውን ምምዝባል እንተዘይኮይኑ ካብ ረብሓ ኣሎ ኢሉ ዝኣምን ካብ ሰብኣውነት ዝወጸ ኣረሜን ጥራይ እዩ ክኸውን ዝኽእል። ከምዚ ንዕዘቦ ዘለና ኣብ ኢትዮጵያ ብዕለት 04 ሕዳር 2020 ዝፈለመ ኲናት ድሮ ኣርባዕተ ወርሒ ኣቑጺሩ ኣሎ። ኣብ ልዕሊ ሰብን ንብረትን ዝወረደ ዕንወት ኣዝዩ ከቢድ ምንባሩ ጥራይ ከይኣክል፡ ዳርጋ ንምሉእ ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃ እናጸለወ ይከይድ ምህላዉ ውን ብኡመጠን ሳዕቤኑ እናበኣሰ ክኸይድ ምዃኑ ርዱእ እዩ።

እዚ ኲናት ብቐንዱ ኣብ መንጎ ፌደራላዊ መንግስቲ ኢትዮጵያን መንግስቲ ክልል ትግራይን ዝተኸሰተ ዘይምርድዳእ ዝፈጠሮ ኲናት ሓድሕድ እዩ። እንተኾነ ኣብቲ ዞባ ዝርከቡ ሓላፍነት ዘይስምዖም መንግስታትን ውልቀ ሰባትን ብቐጥታ ኮነ ብተዘዋዋሪ ኢድ ብምእታው ማኣዝኑ ስሒቱ ናብ ዝለዓለ ጥርዚ ዕንወትን ህልቂትን ምምዝባልን ክዓቢ ዓቢ ተራ እዮም ተጻዊቶም። ብፍላይ ከኣ ብውልቀ መላኺ ኢሰያስ ኣፈወርቂ ዝተወሰደ ስጉምቲ ንወጽዓን መድመይትን ናይዞም ክልተ ህዝብታት ማለት ህዝቢ ኤሪትራን ህዝቢ ትግራይን ኣዝዩ ዝኸፍአ ክኸውን ጌሩ እዩ፡ ከም ውጽኢቱ ድማ ክልል ትግራይ ናይ ዓበይትን ህጻናትን ሞት ፡ ስደት ዓመጽ ደቂ ኣንስትዮ ዝስምዓላ ናይ ሽግርን ጸበባን ቁሸት ኮይና ትርከብ ኣላ፡ ብጀካ እዚ ኣብ ኣርባዕተ መዓስከራት ዝነበሩ ካብ ስርዓት ህግደፍ ሃዲሞም ዝተዓቖቡ ኤሪትራውያን ስደተኛታት ኣብዚ እዋን እዚ ብዙሓት ካብኣቶም ኣበይ ከምዘለዉ ዘይፍለጠሉ ኣሰካፊ ኩነታት ተፈጢሩ ንርኢ ኣለና።

ካብዚ ብምብጋስ ኣብ መላእ ዓለም እንርከብ ኤሪትራውያን ደቂ ኣንስትዮ እዚ ዝስዕብ መልእኽቲ ነመሓላልፍ።

ብኹሎም ኣብቲ ኩናት ዝተሳተፉ ወገናት ኣብ ልዕሊ ሰላማውያን ሰባት ዝወረደ ግፍዕታትት ብትሪ ንኹንኖ።

ሰራዊት ኤርትራ ልኡላዊ ዶብ ጥሒሱ ኣብ መሬት ኢትዮጵያ ምእታዉ ብትሪ ንኹንኖ። ካብ መሬት ኢትዮጵያ ጠቕሊሉ ክወጽእ ድማ ንጽውዕ።

ሰራዊት ፈደራላዊ መንግስቲ ኢትዮጵያ ውን ካብ ኤርትራ ክወጽእ ንጽውዕ።

ኣብ ልዕሊ ስደተኛታት ዝወርድ ዘሎ ግህሰት ሰብኣዊ መሰላት ብህጹጽ ደው ክብል።

መንግስቲ ኤርትራ ንኤርትራውያን ስደተኛታት ናብ ኤርትራ ብሓይሊ ምምላስ ደው የብል፡ ንድሕነቶም ንምርግጋጽ ከም ካልኣይ ኣማራጺ ብውሑስ መንገዲ ናብ ሳልሳይ ሃገር ንምስግጋር ባይታ ምፍጣር።

ኣብቲ ናይ ኲናት ዞባ ዝርከብ ህዝቢ መግቢ ማይ መጽለሊ ሕክምና ዝኣመሰሉ መሰረታዊ ጠለባት ክማልኣሉ

ፌደራላዊ መንግስቲ ኢትዮጵያ ሙሉእ ምትሕብባር ክገብር ንጽውዕ።

ብፍላይ ኣብቲ ናይ ኲናት ዞና ዝርከባ ደቂ ኣንስትዮ ዝተፈጸመ ጾታዊ ዓመጽ ልዑል ኣቓልቦ ክግበረሉን ግዳያት ከኣ ዘድሊ ክንክን ክረኽባን ምሕጽንታና ነቕርብ።

መልእኽቲ ናብ ህዝቢ ኤርትራን ትግራይን

ዝኸበርካ ህዝቢ ኤርትራ፡ እዚ ዘለናዮ እዋን ከምቲ ኩልና ንዕዘቦ ዘለና ውልቀ መላኺ ኢሰያስ ኣብ ዘይምልክተና ኩናት ብምሽማም ደቅና የጥፍኣልና ከምዘሎ ትዕዘቦ ኣለኻ። እቲ ዝኸፍኣ ድማ ብሰንኪ እዚ ዘይሓላፍነታዊ ኣካይዳን ኮነ ኢልካ ኣብ ልዕሊ ህዝቢ ትግራይ ብዝፍጸም ዘሎ ግፍዕታትን፡ ንኽልቲኡ ህዝብታት ንወለዶታት ዝኸይድ ጽልኢ የሳውረልና ከምዘሎ ክንግንዘብ፡ ብንቕሓት ክንኩንኖን ክንጽየኖን መድረኽ ይሓተና ኣሎ። ህዝቢ ኤርትራ ክቡር ባህሊ ዓቂቡ ኣብ መንጎ ክልተ ኣሕዋት ሕዝብታት ትግራይን ኤርትራን ዝዝራእ ዘሎ ጽልኢ ከይሓብሮ ንጽውዕ። ብፍላይ ከኣ ኣዴታት ኤሪትራ፡ ኣደ ማለት በጃ ውሉዳ እትሓልፍ ካብ ሕማቕ ናይ ውሉዳ ክትርኢ ሞት እትመርጽ ለዋህ ፍጥረት እያ፡ ስለዚ ኣብነት ናይ ኣዴታት ሶማል ተኸቲልክን ነቲ ውሉድክን መንዚዑ ግደ ሓዘንን ትካዜን ጌሩክን ዘሎ ኣረሜናዊ ስርዓት ህግደፍ ደቅና ምለሰልና ኢልክን ብትሪ ክትቃወምኦ ሓላፍነትክን ምዃኑ ከነዘኻኽር ንፈቱ።

ዝኸበርካ ህዝቢ ትግራይ፡ ነዚ ትሓልፎ ዘለኻ መከራን ስቓይን ከም ሓውኻ ህዝቢ መጠን ኣዝዩ የግሁየናን ይስመዓናን እዩ። ሰላምካ ክምለስን እፎይታ ክትረክብን ካብ ልብና ዝነቕለ ምንዮትና ንገልጸልካ። ኣብ ሞንጎ እዚ ክልተ ኣሓት ህዝብታት ዝትከል ዘሎ ጽልእን ናይ ቅርሕንቲ ጎስጓሳትን፡ ካበየናይ ወገን ብዘየገድስ፡ ብትሪ ክትቃወሞ ንጽውዕ። ህዝቢ ኤርትራ ኣብዚ ዝግበር ዘሎ ኢድ ምእታው ተራ ከም ዘይብሉ ተረዲእካ ኣብ መንጎ`ዚ ክልተ ህዝብታት ዝጸንሐ ሕውነታዊ ፍቕሪ ክትሕሉን ናይ ጽልእን ቅርሕንትን መንፈስ ኣብ ልዕሊ ህዝቢ ኤርትራ ከይተሕድርን ንምሕጸነካ። ፍረ ጽልኢ፡ ቅርሕንትን ሕነምፍዳይን ንወለዶታት ዝኸይድ ደም ምፍሳስ ኢዩ እሞ፡ ህዝቢ ኤርትራ ኣብዚ ኩናት ክሳተፍ ድሌት ከም ዘይብሉ ተረዲእካ ካብ ከምዚ ዝበለ ስምዒታትት ክትቁጠብ ደጊምና ደጋጊምና ንምሕጸነካ።

ዝኸበርካ ህዝቢ ትግራይን ኤርትራን፡ ኣብ ድሮ ስማዊ ስምምዕ ሰላም ኣብ ዶባት ኢትዮ- ኤርትራ ዝነበረ ናይ ናፍቖት፡ ሕውነትን፡ ምትሕቑቓፍን ኩነታት ህያው ምስክር ድሌታት ናይዚ ክልተ ህዝቢ እዩ። ስለዚ ብሰንኪ ፖለቲካውያን ሓይልታት ንዝሳወር ዘሎ ኩሉ ዓይነት ሰይጣናዊ ተግባራት በኣግኡ ነቒሕና ኣንጻሩ ደው ንበል። ንደቅና ሰናይ ጉርብትና እምበር ጽልእን ቅርሕንትን ኣይንግደፈሎም።

መልእኽቲ ንማሕበረሰብ ዓለም

ማሕበረ- ሰብ ዓለም፡ ትካላት ሰብኣዊ መሰላት፡ ሕቡራት ሃገራት ኣሜሪካ፡ ሕብረት ኤውሮጳ፡ ሕብረት ኣፍሪቃ፡ ኢጋድን ካልኦት ዞባውያንን ዓለማውያ ሓይልታትን – እዚ ዝኸይድ ዘሎ ኩነታት ናብ ዝኸፍአ ሽግር ከይዓበየ እንከሎ፡ ክብደት ናይቲ ኩነታት ኣብ ግምት ብምእታው ብዕቱብነት ርኢኹም ህጹጽ ፍታሕ ክትገብሩሉ ንጽውዕ፡ ብዘይ ውዓል ሕደር ኲናት ደው ክብል ከኣ ኩሉ ዝከኣለኩም ክትገብሩ ንምሕጸን። ኣብ ልዕሊ ሰለማዊ ህዝቢ ኢትዮጵያውያንን፡ ኤርትራውያንን ስደተኛታትን ዝካየድ ዘሎ ኢሰብኣዊ ግፍዕታት ብህጹጽ መግትኢ ክግበረሉን እቶም ተፈጺሞም ዝበሃሉ ገበናት ኲናት ብነጻ ወገን ክጻረዩን ገበነኛታት ድማ ብሕጊ ዝሕተትሉ ባይታ ክፍጥር ንምሕጸን።

ወትሩ ሰላም`ዩ ድሌትና!

ኤሪትራውያን ደቂ ኣንስትዮ ደረጃ ዓለም-ለኸ

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم وبه نستعين

نداء ومناشدة الي كل النساء الأرتريات في ارجاء العالم

العالم والتاريخ يشهد بالدور الذي لعبته المرآة الأرترية جنبا الى جنب مع اخيها الرجل في نضالات شعبها لنيل الاستقلال، وإحلال والآمن والسلام والاستقرار.

بناءً على ماذكر حان الان ايضا بأن تلعب دورًا كبيرا في التصدي لنهج النظام الارتري في التدخل في شؤون دول الجوار والزج بأبنائنا في معارك ليس لنا فيها ناقة او جمل.

أن ممارسات حكومة النظام الدكتاتوري الأرتري في الحروب العبثية مع دول الجوار أفقدتنا أرواح بشرية وخسائر مادية جسيمة مما أدى لهروب شبابنا واللجوء في معسكرات شتى.

الآثار السلبية التي تخلفها هذه الحروب على مجتمعاتنا وخلق عداوات وعلاقات غير ودية مع شعوب هذه الدول ستكون كارثية جدا وبناءا على ذلك نؤكد رفضنا القاطع لما يدور من احداث في المنطقة من إنتهاكات لحقوق الإنسان وعلى رأس هذه الانتهاكات التى تمارس ضد أبنائنا المكدسين من رجال ونساء واطفال في معسكرات اللجوء في اقليم تقراي لأنهم اكثر الناس تضررا من ويل الحرب وأيضا ويل اللجوء والامراض.

الذين يدفعون ثمن الحرب دائما هم الضعفاء مثل النساء والأطفال وهم ايضا عرضة للصراعات العنيفة بين كل الاطراف .

نحن كنساء وأمهات إرتريات نناشد المجتمع الدولي و منظمات حقوق الإنسان من اجل المساعدة على إنشاء ممرات لإيصال المساعدات ، ان تلعب دورها لحماية اللاجئين المتواجدين في معسكرات اقليم تقراي، وتأمين حياتهم بالحماية .

ندين النظام الدكتاتوري الذي يعبث بحياة أبناء شعبنا وبتدخله السافر بقضايا دول الجوار .

نقف معًا لإنهاء معاناة شعبنا وآن الأوان لندرك جميعا المخاطر التي تحيط بنا ، نعم للسلام والاستقرار ونرفض الحروب ومخلفاتها السلبية .

وشكرًا

ألامهات المتواجدات في المملكة المتحدة

