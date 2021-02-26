Eritrean women speak out: rape and sexual violence by Eritrean troops in Tigray – “not in our name”

Ethiopia, News, Tigray

 

                                                   PRESS RELEASE

ERITREAN WOMEN GLOBAL NETWORK- YIAKL:  ON CIVIL WAR IN ETHIOPIA

__________________________________________________________

 

02 FEB. 2021

The history of Eritrea’s pre-Independence armed struggle only realised through our participation and equal contribution to men through our life, sweat and blood. Our permanent imprint to Eritrea’s social and political fabrics did not fade way; we were expected to toil and sacrifice more of our life in the nation building and the protection and preservation of our sovereign state in the 1998-2000 border war with Ethiopia.

We value for the so much life-sacrificed in order to preserve our unique social fabrics and historical significance, we neither idly sit nor tolerate the inhumane and treasonable acts we have witnessed over the decades committed over our citizens in general through brutal dictatorship. Lo and behold! we raise our voice to all Nations – in particularly those who initiate, plan and consent warmongers – we say shame on you, and this is an injustice to all!!!

What one benefits from war other than causing death to others or oneself, hunger, disease, misery, violence against women and impacted long-term poverty to all. As in the past, we see history repeating itself in Ethiopia, we know exactly what’s happening in Tigray, as it happened to us by the Ethiopian Dreg communist regime of Ethiopia, ignored by the West, concocted with Eastern blocs causing irreparable damage to us.

We unreservedly condemn what’s happening to the Tigrayan population throughout the country, we are witnessing genocide, sexual violence against women as means of war machinery, violence against young people and children, old and infirm, neither priests nor imams, neither churches nor mosques spared by the combined armies of Ethiopian federals and Eritreans.

We were aware the widening differences and violent clashes since the rise of Dr Abiy Ahmed in Ethiopian politics between the 10 Federal states. Out of these Federal states the most stable was Tigray region. We strongly believe Dr. Abiy inexperience and greed for power, deceived by Isaias Afwerki for all-out-war against Tigray Federal state with consented nod with the then President Trump of White House.  The Western world is awe struck with shock and in silence as usual; pre-occupied with Covid-19 pandemics.

We recognise “not in our name” the mass invasion of Eritrean armies in Tigray, they committed collateral damages, the looting, random killing, and raping women as part of waging war against the population and deliberate malicious behaviour and uncharacteristic of individual behaviours but through active order, encouragement, and pressure by the commanding officers, if orders are not met penalty by death, the same fate meted against seniors commanding officers. There are few senior army commanders who refused to pass such order but get executed by the government in Asmara. such extreme order passed to ensure future generation between Eritrean and Tigrayan population instil hatred to each other, which we urge must be noted for future references. On the same note whoever survives this war, it must be remembered all the Young and forced Eritrean recruit army who are currently forced to engages in such orgies of violence should deserves our empathy and careful plan must be mapped out to help them cope with post-traumatic stress war-guilt conditions.  As mothers we take all the things happening is unnatural.

We, therefore, Eritrean women global network in exile, we wish to state and pass the following messages:

  • We unreservedly condemn all forms of violence and the genocide in Tigray.
  • We urge the International community to pay special attention to women who suffered sexual violence and other forms of violence as part of the war campaign by coalition forces of Ethiopian Federal and Eritrean forces and offer help as soon as possibly!!!
  • We urge the Ethiopian Federal government to respect and comply International treaties and norms, give unfettered access to UNHCR in reaching out the needy population,
  • We condemn the invasion of Tigray by Eritrean army; hence, we call on the army to withdraw immediately.
  • We condemn the abduction of Eritrean refugees from Tigray and urge the Eritrean government to stop all forms of violence against the refugees.
  • To protect and ensure their safety we must come up with alternative solutions such as relocating them to third country.
  • We call on Ethiopian Federal army stationed in Eritrea to withdraw immediately.

 

Message to Eritrean and Tigrayan population

__________________

 

Dear Eritrean compatriots inside the country,

We are witnessing shameful events unfolding in Tigray, the dictator Isaias coerced and manipulated time and events in putting our country and young people in danger and pressuring our soldier to commit genocide, cause deliberate collateral damages, looting as much as possible, which serves no purpose but to ensure the animosity and enmity between the neighbourly people with Tigrayan for coming generation. We should condemn this war and it’s all doings and say “not in our name, a mother by nature is kind and considerate let along her own children, would not allow other children on the harm way. We share the same value of humanity all over the globe, Somalian mothers are asking their government for the where about of their children who were abducted from their training in Eritrea to Tigray’s War effort. Eritrean women too should have the courage and the moral duty to ask the government for your children’s whereabout and their safety and for their immediate return to your folds.

Dear People of Tigray,

We wish to share with you as mothers and sisters our sincerely pain and grief for all the tragedies and damages inflicted upon you. We have no doubt, you will overcome this tragic painful episode of your history and secure a sustainable and long-lasting peace and prosperity in your country. We affirm to be on your side. The deliberate campaign of hatred and enmity between the two neighbours which we are witnessing being sown and planted by Isaias Afewerki regime must not take roots or mistaken with the majority of Eritreans who themselves are victims of decades abuse and murder.

Dear People of Tigray and our compatriots,

We trust the people of Tigray be able to distinguish two distinct facts.

PFDJ ruling party supporters do not represent the whole Eritrea population, decent Eritrean have no desire or dream to do what Isaias is doing, there are foreign forces too who supported and consented for this war and there may well be nations who will deny “Tigray’s genocide” campaign. These are your enemies. We are your friends now and forever, there is no evil forces who will spoil these special ties that we have in culture and linguistic ties. We are doing all we can to highlight your problems to the World.  We wish to see our children of both nations inherit peace and respect for one another not enmity and blood stains. Politicians are here today but gone tomorrow; we as people remain forever in peace and respect.

Message to the International Community

_________________________

 We, Eritrean Women Global network – Yiakl, convey our deep concern and distress to the world community; The UN with all it’s branches and operation; entrusted with its’ enshrined Charter, The African IGAD, The EU states, Uk, USA, Canada, and others who simply observing and witnessing genocide in Tigray for four months in a row and yet no concrete action has not taken place, either humanitarian or military intervention to stop the genocide which has shocked us all. We wish to hear his Excellency the Gen. Secretary António Guterres retracting his words that “Eritrean forces has not entered in Tigray” according to the telephone conversation he has had with the Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed. We believe that kind of unfounded speech had inflamed and encouraged more harm than good in Tigray.

 

We wish to reiterate the gravity and scale of the humanitarian tragedy in Tigray, we seek and plead for an International intervention in Tigray to stop the war and investigate the war-crime that is now happening.

02/15/2021

መግለጺ ኤሪትራውያን ደቂ ኣንስትዮ ብደረጃ ዓለም ለኸ ኣብ ጉዳይ ኲናት ሓድሕድ ኢትዮጵያ

 

ኩሉ ከምዝፈልጦን  ኤሪትራውያን ደቂ ኣንስትዮ ማዕረ ደቂ ተባዕትዮ የሕዋትና  ሃገርና ካብ ባዕዳውያን ገዛእቲ ሓራ ንምውጻእ ዝነበረና ተራ ዕዙዝ ምንባሩ ታሪኽ ዝሰነዶ ሓቂ እዩ። ብተወሳኺ ኣብቲ ብዶብ ተሳቢቡ ዝተወልዐ ኲናት ኢትዮ- ኤርትራ እውን  ኤሪትራውያን ደቂ ኣንስትዮ ኣካል ሰራዊት ምክልኻል ብምዃን ክቡር ዋጋ ከፊልና ኢና። ስለዝኾነ ኸኣ ኣብ ልዕሊ እቲ ክቡር ዋጋ ዝኸፈልናሉ ህዝብናን ከም ብሌን ዓይንና እንርእያ ሃገርናን ግህሰት መሰልን ልኡላውነትን እናረኣና ከምዘይረኣና ክንሓልፎ ስለዘይንኽእል፡ ድምጽና ከነስምዕ ከኣ ሓላፍነትናን ግዴታናን ምዃኑ ስለ እንኣምን፡ እዚ መልእኽቲ ናብ ኩሉ ማሕበረሰብ ዓለም ብፍላይ ከኣ ናብቶም ሃንደስቲ ኲናት ዝኾኑ ኣካላት ክንልእኽ ተገዲድና ኣለና።

ካብ ኲናት ህልቂት፡ ዕንወት፡ ጥሜት ከምኡውን ምምዝባል እንተዘይኮይኑ ካብ ረብሓ ኣሎ ኢሉ ዝኣምን ካብ ሰብኣውነት ዝወጸ ኣረሜን ጥራይ እዩ ክኸውን ዝኽእል። ከምዚ ንዕዘቦ ዘለና ኣብ ኢትዮጵያ ብዕለት 04 ሕዳር 2020 ዝፈለመ ኲናት ድሮ ኣርባዕተ ወርሒ ኣቑጺሩ ኣሎ። ኣብ ልዕሊ ሰብን ንብረትን ዝወረደ ዕንወት ኣዝዩ ከቢድ ምንባሩ ጥራይ ከይኣክል፡ ዳርጋ ንምሉእ ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃ እናጸለወ ይከይድ ምህላዉ ውን ብኡመጠን ሳዕቤኑ እናበኣሰ ክኸይድ ምዃኑ ርዱእ እዩ።

እዚ ኲናት ብቐንዱ ኣብ መንጎ ፌደራላዊ መንግስቲ ኢትዮጵያን መንግስቲ ክልል ትግራይን ዝተኸሰተ ዘይምርድዳእ ዝፈጠሮ ኲናት ሓድሕድ እዩ። እንተኾነ ኣብቲ ዞባ ዝርከቡ ሓላፍነት ዘይስምዖም መንግስታትን ውልቀ ሰባትን ብቐጥታ ኮነ ብተዘዋዋሪ ኢድ ብምእታው ማኣዝኑ ስሒቱ ናብ ዝለዓለ ጥርዚ ዕንወትን ህልቂትን ምምዝባልን ክዓቢ ዓቢ ተራ እዮም ተጻዊቶም። ብፍላይ ከኣ ብውልቀ መላኺ ኢሰያስ ኣፈወርቂ ዝተወሰደ ስጉምቲ ንወጽዓን መድመይትን ናይዞም ክልተ ህዝብታት ማለት ህዝቢ ኤሪትራን ህዝቢ ትግራይን ኣዝዩ ዝኸፍአ ክኸውን ጌሩ እዩ፡ ከም ውጽኢቱ ድማ ክልል ትግራይ ናይ ዓበይትን ህጻናትን ሞት ፡ ስደት ዓመጽ ደቂ ኣንስትዮ ዝስምዓላ ናይ ሽግርን ጸበባን ቁሸት ኮይና ትርከብ ኣላ፡ ብጀካ እዚ ኣብ ኣርባዕተ መዓስከራት ዝነበሩ ካብ ስርዓት ህግደፍ ሃዲሞም ዝተዓቖቡ ኤሪትራውያን ስደተኛታት ኣብዚ እዋን እዚ ብዙሓት ካብኣቶም ኣበይ ከምዘለዉ ዘይፍለጠሉ ኣሰካፊ ኩነታት ተፈጢሩ ንርኢ ኣለና።

ካብዚ ብምብጋስ ኣብ መላእ ዓለም እንርከብ ኤሪትራውያን ደቂ ኣንስትዮ እዚ ዝስዕብ መልእኽቲ ነመሓላልፍ።

  • ብኹሎም ኣብቲ ኩናት ዝተሳተፉ ወገናት ኣብ ልዕሊ ሰላማውያን ሰባት ዝወረደ ግፍዕታትት ብትሪ ንኹንኖ።
  • ሰራዊት ኤርትራ ልኡላዊ ዶብ ጥሒሱ ኣብ መሬት ኢትዮጵያ ምእታዉ ብትሪ ንኹንኖ። ካብ መሬት ኢትዮጵያ ጠቕሊሉ ክወጽእ ድማ ንጽውዕ።
  • ሰራዊት ፈደራላዊ መንግስቲ ኢትዮጵያ ውን ካብ ኤርትራ ክወጽእ ንጽውዕ።
  • ኣብ ልዕሊ ስደተኛታት ዝወርድ ዘሎ ግህሰት ሰብኣዊ መሰላት ብህጹጽ ደው ክብል።
  • መንግስቲ ኤርትራ ንኤርትራውያን ስደተኛታት ናብ ኤርትራ ብሓይሊ ምምላስ ደው የብል፡ ንድሕነቶም ንምርግጋጽ ከም ካልኣይ ኣማራጺ ብውሑስ መንገዲ ናብ ሳልሳይ ሃገር ንምስግጋር ባይታ ምፍጣር።
  • ኣብቲ ናይ ኲናት ዞባ ዝርከብ ህዝቢ መግቢ ማይ መጽለሊ ሕክምና ዝኣመሰሉ መሰረታዊ ጠለባት ክማልኣሉ

ፌደራላዊ መንግስቲ ኢትዮጵያ ሙሉእ ምትሕብባር ክገብር ንጽውዕ።

  • ብፍላይ ኣብቲ ናይ ኲናት ዞና ዝርከባ ደቂ ኣንስትዮ ዝተፈጸመ ጾታዊ ዓመጽ ልዑል ኣቓልቦ ክግበረሉን ግዳያት ከኣ ዘድሊ ክንክን ክረኽባን ምሕጽንታና ነቕርብ።

 

  1. መልእኽቲ ናብ ህዝቢ ኤርትራን ትግራይን

ዝኸበርካ ህዝቢ ኤርትራ፡ እዚ ዘለናዮ እዋን ከምቲ ኩልና ንዕዘቦ ዘለና ውልቀ መላኺ ኢሰያስ ኣብ ዘይምልክተና ኩናት ብምሽማም ደቅና የጥፍኣልና ከምዘሎ ትዕዘቦ ኣለኻ። እቲ ዝኸፍኣ ድማ ብሰንኪ እዚ ዘይሓላፍነታዊ ኣካይዳን ኮነ ኢልካ ኣብ ልዕሊ ህዝቢ ትግራይ ብዝፍጸም ዘሎ ግፍዕታትን፡ ንኽልቲኡ ህዝብታት ንወለዶታት ዝኸይድ ጽልኢ የሳውረልና ከምዘሎ ክንግንዘብ፡ ብንቕሓት ክንኩንኖን ክንጽየኖን መድረኽ ይሓተና ኣሎ። ህዝቢ ኤርትራ ክቡር ባህሊ ዓቂቡ ኣብ መንጎ ክልተ ኣሕዋት ሕዝብታት ትግራይን ኤርትራን ዝዝራእ ዘሎ ጽልኢ ከይሓብሮ ንጽውዕ። ብፍላይ ከኣ ኣዴታት ኤሪትራ፡ ኣደ ማለት በጃ ውሉዳ እትሓልፍ ካብ ሕማቕ ናይ ውሉዳ ክትርኢ ሞት እትመርጽ ለዋህ ፍጥረት እያ፡ ስለዚ ኣብነት ናይ ኣዴታት ሶማል ተኸቲልክን ነቲ ውሉድክን መንዚዑ ግደ ሓዘንን ትካዜን ጌሩክን ዘሎ ኣረሜናዊ ስርዓት ህግደፍ ደቅና ምለሰልና ኢልክን ብትሪ ክትቃወምኦ ሓላፍነትክን ምዃኑ ከነዘኻኽር ንፈቱ።

 

ዝኸበርካ ህዝቢ ትግራይ፡ ነዚ ትሓልፎ ዘለኻ መከራን ስቓይን ከም ሓውኻ ህዝቢ መጠን ኣዝዩ የግሁየናን ይስመዓናን እዩ። ሰላምካ ክምለስን እፎይታ ክትረክብን ካብ ልብና ዝነቕለ ምንዮትና ንገልጸልካ። ኣብ ሞንጎ እዚ ክልተ ኣሓት ህዝብታት ዝትከል ዘሎ ጽልእን ናይ ቅርሕንቲ ጎስጓሳትን፡ ካበየናይ ወገን ብዘየገድስ፡ ብትሪ ክትቃወሞ ንጽውዕ። ህዝቢ ኤርትራ ኣብዚ ዝግበር ዘሎ ኢድ ምእታው ተራ ከም ዘይብሉ ተረዲእካ ኣብ መንጎ`ዚ ክልተ ህዝብታት ዝጸንሐ ሕውነታዊ ፍቕሪ ክትሕሉን ናይ ጽልእን ቅርሕንትን መንፈስ ኣብ ልዕሊ ህዝቢ ኤርትራ ከይተሕድርን ንምሕጸነካ። ፍረ ጽልኢ፡ ቅርሕንትን ሕነምፍዳይን ንወለዶታት ዝኸይድ ደም ምፍሳስ ኢዩ እሞ፡ ህዝቢ ኤርትራ ኣብዚ ኩናት ክሳተፍ ድሌት ከም ዘይብሉ ተረዲእካ ካብ ከምዚ ዝበለ ስምዒታትት ክትቁጠብ ደጊምና ደጋጊምና ንምሕጸነካ።

 

ዝኸበርካ ህዝቢ ትግራይን ኤርትራን፡ ኣብ ድሮ ስማዊ ስምምዕ ሰላም ኣብ ዶባት ኢትዮ- ኤርትራ ዝነበረ ናይ ናፍቖት፡ ሕውነትን፡ ምትሕቑቓፍን ኩነታት ህያው ምስክር ድሌታት ናይዚ ክልተ ህዝቢ እዩ። ስለዚ ብሰንኪ ፖለቲካውያን ሓይልታት ንዝሳወር ዘሎ ኩሉ ዓይነት ሰይጣናዊ ተግባራት በኣግኡ ነቒሕና ኣንጻሩ ደው ንበል። ንደቅና ሰናይ ጉርብትና እምበር ጽልእን ቅርሕንትን ኣይንግደፈሎም።

 

  1. መልእኽቲ  ንማሕበረሰብ ዓለም

ማሕበረ- ሰብ ዓለም፡ ትካላት ሰብኣዊ መሰላት፡ ሕቡራት ሃገራት ኣሜሪካ፡ ሕብረት ኤውሮጳ፡ ሕብረት ኣፍሪቃ፡ ኢጋድን ካልኦት ዞባውያንን ዓለማውያ ሓይልታትን – እዚ ዝኸይድ ዘሎ ኩነታት ናብ ዝኸፍአ ሽግር ከይዓበየ እንከሎ፡ ክብደት ናይቲ ኩነታት ኣብ ግምት ብምእታው ብዕቱብነት ርኢኹም ህጹጽ ፍታሕ ክትገብሩሉ ንጽውዕ፡ ብዘይ ውዓል ሕደር ኲናት ደው ክብል ከኣ ኩሉ ዝከኣለኩም ክትገብሩ ንምሕጸን። ኣብ ልዕሊ ሰለማዊ ህዝቢ ኢትዮጵያውያንን፡ ኤርትራውያንን ስደተኛታትን ዝካየድ ዘሎ ኢሰብኣዊ ግፍዕታት ብህጹጽ መግትኢ ክግበረሉን እቶም ተፈጺሞም ዝበሃሉ ገበናት ኲናት ብነጻ ወገን ክጻረዩን ገበነኛታት ድማ ብሕጊ ዝሕተትሉ ባይታ ክፍጥር ንምሕጸን።

 

ወትሩ ሰላም` ድሌትና!

ኤሪትራውያን ደቂ ኣንስትዮ ደረጃ ዓለም-ለኸ

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم وبه نستعين

نداء ومناشدة الي كل النساء الأرتريات في ارجاء العالم

العالم والتاريخ يشهد بالدور الذي لعبته المرآة  الأرترية جنبا الى جنب مع اخيها الرجل في نضالات شعبها لنيل الاستقلال، وإحلال والآمن والسلام  والاستقرار.
بناءً على ماذكر حان الان ايضا بأن تلعب دورًا كبيرا في التصدي لنهج النظام الارتري في التدخل في شؤون دول الجوار والزج بأبنائنا في معارك ليس لنا فيها ناقة او جمل.
أن ممارسات حكومة النظام الدكتاتوري الأرتري في الحروب العبثية مع دول الجوار أفقدتنا أرواح بشرية وخسائر مادية جسيمة مما أدى لهروب شبابنا واللجوء في معسكرات شتى.
الآثار السلبية التي تخلفها هذه الحروب على مجتمعاتنا وخلق عداوات وعلاقات غير  ودية مع شعوب هذه الدول ستكون كارثية جدا وبناءا على ذلك نؤكد رفضنا القاطع لما يدور من احداث في المنطقة من إنتهاكات لحقوق الإنسان وعلى رأس هذه الانتهاكات التى تمارس ضد أبنائنا المكدسين من رجال ونساء واطفال في معسكرات اللجوء في اقليم تقراي لأنهم اكثر الناس تضررا من ويل الحرب وأيضا ويل اللجوء والامراض.
الذين يدفعون ثمن الحرب دائما هم الضعفاء مثل النساء والأطفال وهم ايضا عرضة للصراعات العنيفة بين كل الاطراف .
نحن كنساء وأمهات إرتريات نناشد المجتمع الدولي و منظمات حقوق الإنسان من اجل المساعدة على إنشاء ممرات لإيصال المساعدات ، ان تلعب دورها لحماية اللاجئين المتواجدين في معسكرات اقليم تقراي، وتأمين حياتهم بالحماية .

ندين النظام الدكتاتوري الذي يعبث بحياة أبناء شعبنا وبتدخله السافر بقضايا دول الجوار .

نقف معًا لإنهاء معاناة شعبنا وآن الأوان لندرك جميعا المخاطر التي تحيط بنا ، نعم للسلام والاستقرار ونرفض الحروب ومخلفاتها السلبية .

وشكرًا

ألامهات المتواجدات في المملكة المتحدة

 

Signatories

Name                                                               Country

  1. Ababa Tsehaye                                               UK
  2. Ababa Abraha                                                 Sweden
  3. Ababa Asgedom                                             UK
  4. Ababa Habte                                                   U.S.A
  5. Abrehet Abraha                                              UK
  6. Abrehet Sium                                                  Norway
  7. Abrehet Tesfay                                               Norway
  8. Adhanet Berahane                                         UK
  9. Adulis Angesom                                              Sweden
  10. Adiam Aberha                                                U.S.A
  11. Adiam Berahane                                            U.S.A
  12. Adiam Solomon                                             Netherland
  13. Adiam Tesfamariam                                      Germany
  14. Adiam Yohannes                                            UK
  15. Afomia Tsegay                                                UK
  16. Afrah Ali                                                           UK
  17. Alem Weldu                                                    Sweden
  18. Alem Tesfaye                                                  Switzerland
  19. Alem Kifle                                                        UK
  20. Alem Siele                                                        Germany
  21. Alemash Fishasion                                         Sweden
  22. Almaz Hailay                                                   Italy
  23. Almaz Gebregziabher                                    UK
  24. Almaz Tsegay                                                  Switzerland
  25. Almaz Mengisteab                                         U.S.A
  26. Almaz Tekia                                                     UK
  27. Almaz Gebreselassie                                     Germany
  28. Alganesh Tesfay                                             UK
  29. Ariam Girmay                                                 UK
  30. Ariam Abraham                                              U.S.A
  31. Alganesh Berhane                                          UK
  32. Alganesh Teame                                             U.S.A
  33. Alganesh Andeberhan                                  Sweden
  34. Amira Siraj                                                      Germany
  35. Alganesh Teame                                            U.S.A
  36. Awet Teame                                                   UK
  37. Awet Abraha                                                  Germany
  38. Aster Tewelde                                                UK
  39. Aster Tewelde                                                U.S.A
  40. Asmeret Gebrekrestos                                 Sweden
  41. Asmeret Ghezai                                             UK
  42. Asmeret Tesfalem                                         UK
  43. Asefash Negash                                             UK
  44. Asefash Haile                                                 U.S.A
  45. Asmahan Ali                                                   UK
  46. Asmayiat Tumezghi                                      Germany
  47. Akbiret Hagos                                                UK
  48. Akbiret Debesay                                            Canada
  49. Azeb weldy                                                     UK
  50. Azeb Ukbazghi                                               Switzerland
  51. Azeb Bokru                                                     Italy
  52. Azeb Sebahtu                                                 UK
  53. Azieb Tesfay                                                   U.S.A
  54. Azeb Haile                                                      Germany
  55. Azamara Abraha                                            Sweden
  56. Ameleset Abraham                                       Israel
  57. Ameleset Hagos                                             UK
  58. Ameleset Tewelde                                        UK
  59. Ameleset Tsehaye                                         UK
  60. Bana Andemeskel                                         Germany
  61. Betul Abdu Siraj                                            UK
  62. Betu Tesfamariam                                        Germany
  63. Belaynesh Shishay                                        U.S.A
  64. Beteal Yacob                                                  UK
  65. Birhan Beraki                                                 UK
  66. BiBta Woldu                                                   UK
  67. Bisirat Fishasion                                             UK
  68. Bisirat Tsegay                                                  Canada
  69. Bisirat Gebrab                                                 Canada
  70. Bisirat Woldemichael                                    U.S.A
  71. Beri Andemariam                                          Norway
  72. Berkiti Berhe                                                  Germany
  73. Berkiti Yibarek                                               Germany
  74. Berkiti Woldeab                                            Canada
  75. Berkiti Fisahsion                                            Germany
  76. Beri Rezene                                                    Germany
  77. Diana Tsegalem                                            Norway
  78. Dahab Bahta                                                 Germany
  79. Dahlak Gebreselassie                                   Sweden
  80. Demekesh Teare                                          Switzerland
  81. Eden Hans                                                     Norway
  82. Eden Fisahsion                                               UK
  83. Eden Khasay                                                   U.S.A
  84. Eden Gebru                                                     UK
  85. Eden Fikitor                                                     UK
  86. Eden Beyene                                                  Canada
  87. Eru Efrem                                                        Sweden
  88. Eden Tesfay                                                    U.S.A
  89. Elsa Eyob                                                         Sweden
  90. Elsa Gebrekidan                                             UK
  91. Elsa Ghebre                                                     Sweden
  92. Elsa Yohannes                                                 Norway
  93. Elsa Mengisteab                                              UK
  94. Elsa Weldegabriel                                           U.S.A
  95. Elsa Haddish                                                   UK
  96. Elsa Tekle                                                        Germany
  97. Elsa Haile                                                         Canada
  98. Elsa Amare Gebrhiwet                                  U.S.A
  99. Elsa Alema                                                       Germany
  100. Ellen Haile                                                       UK
  101. Ellilta Berahane                                              U.S.A
  102. Ellen Tesfagergish                                          U.S.A
  103. Elelita Abraha                                                 U.S.A
  104. Estela Pawlino                                                South-Sudan
  105. EZgaharia Mahray                                          U.S.A
  106. Fauns Abraham                                              Israel
  107. Fauns Shishay                                                  U.S.A
  108. Fauns Mehari                                                  Israel
  109. Fatima Adem                                                   UK
  110. Filmawit Tsegay                                              UK
  111. Filmawit Girmay                                              UK
  112. Freweyni Desbele                                          Germany
  113. Freweyni Berahane                                        U.S.A
  114. Freweyni Kifle                                                 Uk
  115. Freweyni Tesfu                                               UK
  116. Freweyni Tesfamariam                                  UK
  117. Freweyni Teklay                                             Italy
  118. Freweyni Tekle                                                U.S.A
  119. Fyori Mehari                                                   Sweden
  120. Fyori Tewelde                                                 UK
  121. Fyori Tesfalem                                                Sweden
  122. Fyori Tesfamariam                                         UK
  123. Feven Abraham                                              Sweden
  124. Feven Gidowen                                              Germany
  125. Feven Kahase                                                  UK
  126. Fikadu Haile                                                     UK
  127. Fikadu Mesfin                                                  Israel
  128. Fithawit Angesom                                           UK
  129. Gabriel Hussen                                                Sweden
  130. Gabriela Kidane                                               Norway
  131. Gabriela Tela                                                    Canada
  132. Geday Ismail                                                    UK
  133. Germawit Gebrhiwet                                     Sweden
  134. Genet Maharena                                            Sweden
  135. Genet Mengistu                                              Germany
  136. Genet Mengistu                                              Italy
  137. Genet Tsehaye                                                UK
  138. Genet Beyene                                                  Israel
  139. Genet Habtemichael                                      Switzerland
  140. Genet Haile                                                      UK
  141. Genet Medhanie                                             Norway
  142. Genet Gebremeskel                                       Norway
  143. Genet Gebremedhin                                      Norway
  144. Genet Gebreselassie                                      Germany
  145. Genet Gebregziabher                                     U.S.A
  146. Genet Kidane                                                   U.S.A
  147. Genet Meliake                                                 UK
  148. Genet Ande                                                       UK
  149. Genet Tekia                                                       UK
  150. Genet Tsegay                                                     Italy
  151. Hadas Andemeskel                                           UK
  152. Hana Yebio                                                       Germany
  153. Hana Fisahaye                                                  UK
  154. Hana Abraha                                                     UK
  155. Hana Tekle                                                        U.S.A
  156. Hana Tsegay                                                     Canada
  157. Hana Michael                                                   Germany
  158. Hani Fisahsion                                                  Canada
  159. Hairnet Berhe                                                   UK
  160. Hadas Haileslassie                                           U.S.A
  161. Haimanot Tesfamariam                                 Sweden
  162. Haimanot Gebrekidan                                   Italy
  163. Haimanot Woldu                                             UK
  164. Haben Berahane                                              UK
  165. Hayat Belal                                                       UK
  166. Dr. Haben Ghezai                                            UK
  167. Hawariyat Beraki                                             Norway
  168. Hawariyat Gebretsadik                                  Germany
  169. Hawariyat Haile                                               U.S.A
  170. Helen Abraham                                               Germany
  171. Helen Desta                                                      U.S.A
  172. Heaven Yemane                                               UK
  173. Helen Hailemicheal                                         U.S.A
  174. Helen Michael                                                  U.S.A
  175. Helen Ghebre                                                  Switzerland
  176. Helen Mesgna                                                 Switzerland
  177. Hewan Desta                                                    Israel
  178. Helen Okubay                                                  Israel
  179. Helen Neguse                                                  UK
  180. Heman Haile                                                    UK
  181. Helen Gebregziabher                                    U.S.A
  182. Hewan Kiflu                                                     Germany
  183. Hriyti Solomon                                                Sweden
  184. Hriyti Solomon                                                Sweden
  185. Hriyti Tekie                                                      Germany
  186. Huria Monsur                                                  UK
  187. Hiwet Wolderupahel                                      UK
  188. Hiwet Mehtsentu                                            UK
  189. Hiwet Fitwi                                                       UK
  190. Hiwet Abebe                                                    Switzerland
  191. Hiwet Fisahaye                                                Switzerland
  192. Hiwet Kibreab                                                  Switzerland
  193. Hiwet Tesfamichael                                        Israel
  194. Hiwet Hagos                                                    Germany
  195. Hideat Measho                                                UK
  196. Hideat Tekeste                                                 Germany
  197. Jordanos Habtemichael                                  UK
  198. Kiberet Woldeysus                                          Germany
  199. Kiberet Tekle Yossief                                       Italy
  200. Khadijah Ali                                                       UK
  201. Kheria Adem                                                     UK
  202. Kokob Yohannes                                              Sweden
  203. Kisanet Abraha                                                 UK
  204. Kidesti Okbahanes                                           Canada
  205. Kudusan Kifle                                                    UK
  206. Kudusan Debesay                                             Norway
  207. Kudusan Tesfaselassie                                    UK
  208. Luchi Gebreselassie                                         U.S.A
  209. Luchia Kingsley                                                 U.S.A
  210. Lemlem Mohamed                                         Germany
  211. Lemlem Taere                                                  U.S.A
  212. Lemlem Amanie                                               Norway
  213. Lemlem Emha                                                   Norway
  214. Lemlem Goitu                                                   Canada
  215. Lemlem Tesfu                                                   Canada
  216. Leteberhan Tesfamichael                               Uganda
  217. Leteberhan Melse                                           Sweden
  218. LeteYohannes Bahta                                       Canada
  219. Leteberhan Gebrekrestos                              U.S.A
  220. Leteay Teklemariam                                       U.S.A
  221. Legeset Gide                                                     U.S.A
  222. Luwam Goitom                                                UK
  223. Luwam Mulugeta                                            UK
  224. Luwam Gebreyseus                                        Canada
  225. Lula Tesfaezghi                                                U.S.A
  226. Lula Tesfamariam                                            Canada
  227. Lucia Aregawi                                                   Italy
  228. Lidia Kifle                                                          UK
  229. Lidia Eseyas                                                       U.S.A
  230. Lidia Fesha                                                         Canada
  231. Liya Kiflemariam                                              UK
  232. Liya Beyene                                                       Germany
  233. Mana Andemicheal                                         Germany
  234. Mana Fisahaye                                                 U.S.A
  235. Marta Mebrahtu                                              U.S.A
  236. Maria Haile                                                       U.S.A
  237. Meaza Michael                                                Norway
  238. Meaza Teklenicel                                             Germany
  239. Meaza Oukbu                                                   UK
  240. Meaza Andemicheal                                       Germany
  241. Mizan Tekle                                                      UK
  242. Mihret Kidane                                                  UK
  243. Merhawit Gebrhiwet                                      Israel
  244. Merhawit Tsegalem                                       UK
  245. Merhawit Andemariam                                 Norway
  246. Merhawit Tecle                                               Israel
  247. Merhawit Haile                                               Israel
  248. Merhawit Andehaymanot                             UK
  249. Merry Teklab                                                   Germany
  250. Merkeb Negasi                                                UK
  251. Mebrak Tsegay Mekonnen                           Italy
  252. Mebrat Gebremeskel                                     Norway
  253. Mebrat Asfha                                                   Norway
  254. Medhin Yosief                                                  Canada
  255. Medhin Girmay                                                Sweden
  256. Medhin Tekle                                                   Sweden
  257. Meron Goitom                                                 Canada
  258. Meseret Mekonen                                          Norway
  259. Miriam Habtemichael                                     Germany
  260. Mihret Gebreselassie                                      UK
  261. Mihret Negasi                                                   UK
  262. Mihret Haile                                                     UK
  263. Mihret Haile                                                     U.S.A
  264. Mihret Tesfay                                                  U.S.A
  265. Millen Tsehaye                                                 UK
  266. Milli Reda                                                          Israel
  267. Mihret Gebrezghber Neguse                        UK
  268. Mitslal Kidane                                                  U.S.A
  269. Mitslal Tesfamichael                                       Canada
  270. Milete Kiflu                                                       UK
  271. Milete Gebrezghber                                        UK
  272. Milete Yohannes                                              Germany
  273. Mulu Negasi                                                     U.S.A
  274. Mona Amer                                                      UK
  275. Natsenet Mesfin                                              U.S.A
  276. Natsenet Musa                                                Sweden
  277. Natsenet Gebray                                             UK
  278. Nasera Nour                                                     Netherland
  279. Nazareth Habte                                               Sweden
  280. Nebiat Yikalo                                                    Sweden
  281. Nebiat Azebha                                                  UK
  282. Nebiat Hagos                                                    U.S.A
  283. Nebiat Habte                                                     Norway
  284.  Nebiat Gebremedhin                                      UK
  285. Nebiat Kifali                                                       UK
  286. Nebiat                                                                 Sweden
  287. Nejat Abdu                                                         UK
  288. Nema Abdu                                                        UK
  289. Nigesti Hdru                                                      Sweden
  290. Nigesti Ketema                                                 UK
  291. Nigesti Gulbet                                                   Germany
  292. Niryia Habe                                                       Sweden
  293. Rahel Neguse                                                    Germany
  294. Rezan Michael                                                  U.S.A
  295. Ruta Andeberhan                                             Germany
  296. Ruth Okbagerizgher                                         Sweden
  297. Ruth Berahane                                                  UK
  298. Ruta Mengisteab                                              UK
  299. Ruta Efrem                                                        Norway
  300. Ruta Kidane                                                       UK
  301. Rahwa Asmelash                                               UK
  302. Rahwa Kifle                                                        UK
  303. Rahwa Tekleberhan                                         Norway
  304. Rahwa Eyob                                                       UK
  305. Rehaset Bahre                                                   Canada
  306. Dr. Ribqa Sebahtu                                            Italy
  307. Riam Nasser                                                      Switzerland
  308. Rihistialem Ghebreyesus                                Switzerland
  309. Rihisti zerezgi                                                    Germany
  310. Rishan Berahane                                               U.S.A
  311. Rita Bensen                                                       Sweden
  312. Rigat Bayru                                                        U.S.A
  313. Roma Michael                                                   UK
  314. Rozina Okubay                                                  UK
  315. Sara Abdulrahman                                            UK
  316. Sara Berahane                                                   U.S.A
  317. Sara Haile                                                           U.S.A
  318. Sara Tewelde                                                     UK
  319. Sara Girmay                                                       Sweden
  320. Sara Andu                                                           Norway
  321. Sara Asgedom                                                    U.S.A
  322. Sara Eyob                                                           UK
  323. Sara Mengisteab                                               UK
  324. Saba Fisahaye                                                   U.S.A
  325. Saba Asmelash                                                  UK
  326. Saba Asmelash                                                  Sweden
  327. Saba Gobona                                                     Israel
  328. Saba Isaac                                                          UK
  329. Saba Abraha                                                      Norway
  330. Saba Afwerki                                                     UK
  331. Samrawit Tesfay                                               Israel
  332. Saba Hailu                                                          U.S.A
  333. Samrawit Gebremdehin                                  Sweden
  334. Samrawit Abraha                                              Germany
  335. Sebila Kemalu                                                    UK
  336. Sembetu Hagos                                                Netherland
  337. Samira Telenor                                                 Canada
  338. Samira Kahase                                                  UK
  339. Semhar Tesfay                                                  UK
  340. Semhar Alan                                                      Canada
  341. Semhar Legesse                                                Germany
  342. Semhar Angesom                                             Germany
  343. Semhar Gebreselassie                                     Sweden
  344. Selam Tesfay                                                     UK
  345. Selam Tsehaye                                                  UK
  346. Selam Jimmie                                                    Sweden
  347. Selam Yohannes                                                UK
  348. Selam Negasi                                                     UK
  349. Selam Asmelash                                                UK
  350. Selam Gebremichael                                        Norway
  351. Selam Alem                                                        U.S.A
  352. Selam Mesgun                                                   U.S.A
  353. Selam Tesfaezghi                                              UK
  354. Selam Guesh                                                      Italy
  355. Selam Gebreselassie                                        Norway
  356. Selemawit Khasay                                             UK
  357. Selemawit Angesom                                         UK
  358. Selemawit Kiros                                                 UK
  359. Selomie Berahane                                             Canada
  360. Senait Abraham                                                 Switzerland
  361. Senait Asmelash                                                UK
  362. Senait Beraki                                                      UK
  363. Senait B                                                               Sweden
  364. Senait Berahane                                                UK
  365. Senait Berahane                                                U.S.A
  366. Senait Gebrhiwet                                              Israel
  367. Senait Gelaezghi                                                UK
  368. Senait Mesgna                                                   France
  369. Senait Gebremeskel                                          UK
  370. Senait Zerabruk                                                  Israel
  371. Senait Habtemariam                                          Australia
  372. Senait Keste                                                         Sweden
  373. Senait Kifle                                                           Canada
  374. Senait Gebreselassie                                          U.S.A
  375. Senait Yamane                                                    UK
  376. Senait Yohannes                                                 UK
  377. Senait Haile                                                         Norway
  378. Senait Habte                                                        UK
  379. Senait Hagos Teklezghi                                     U.S.A
  380. Senait Temelso                                                   UK
  381. Senait Tekle                                                         UK
  382. Segen Kifle                                                           UK
  383. Sesen Ghezai                                                       UK
  384. Semhar Meliake                                                  UK
  385. Semien Gebremichael                                       U.S.A
  386. Shushan Desta                                                    UK
  387. Shwet Abraha                                                      UK
  388. Shwet Tsegalem                                                  Norway
  389. Shiwa seyoum                                                     Germany
  390. Simret Ande                                                        Sweden
  391. Simret Teklay                                                      Israel
  392. Simona Tesfaledt                                               U.S.A
  393. Simret Gebrehawariyat                                    Germany
  394. Sieddi Ibrahim                                                     UK
  395. Silvana Berahane                                               UK
  396. Senait Tewelde                                                   U.S.A
  397. Simret Solomon                                                  Sweden
  398. Sisay Haile                                                           Norway
  399. Sisay Kahin                                                          UK
  400. Srnay Duri                                                            Israel
  401. Stela Yosief                                                          Australia
  402. Stela Pawlino                                                      South Sudan
  403. Tahgas Tekle                                                        Denmark
  404. Tblets Andemariam                                           Norway
  405. Teabe Issac                                                          Germany
  406. Tereza Yosief                                                       UK
  407. Tereza Tewelde                                                  Italy
  408. Tembiet Mehari                                                 Germany
  409. Tigesti Tebeb                                                       Sweden
  410. Tigesti Khasay                                                      U.S.A
  411. Tigesti Bahta                                                        Italy
  412. Tirhas Teklay                                                        Sweden
  413. Tirhas Eyob                                                           Norway
  414. Tirhas Teklemariam                                            Sweden
  415. Tirhas Gebrhiwet                                                Israel
  416. Tirhas Gebrhiwet                                                U.S.A
  417. Tirhas Gebray                                                       U.S.A
  418. Tirhas Abraham                                                   Norway
  419. Tirhas Shishay                                                      U.S.A
  420. Tirhas Berahane                                                  Norway
  421. Tirhas Teame                                                       Israel
  422. Tirhas Ghezai Gide                                              Norway
  423. Tirhas Oukbaledet                                               UK
  424. Tirhas Yohannes                                                   Germany
  425. Tsigereda Fisahsion                                             Norway
  426. Tsigereda Solomon                                             UK
  427. Tsigereda Berahane                                            Norway
  428. Tsigereda Sebahtu                                              Germany
  429. Tsigereda Mengistu                                            Germany
  430. Tsigehana Yohannes                                           UK
  431. Tsigewayni Gebrezghi                                         UK
  432. Tsigewayeini Tekle                                               U.S.A
  433. Tsige Beyene                                                        Sweden
  434. Tsige Mengesha                                                   UK
  435. Tsiege Rezene                                                      Sweden
  436. Tsige Gabriel                                                         UK
  437. Tsige Hagos                                                           UK
  438. Tsige Hagos                                                           UK
  439. Tsenat Zeray                                                         Norway
  440. Tsega Debresion                                                  UK
  441. Tsega Andegergish                                              U.S.A
  442. Tsega Berahane                                                     Israel
  443. Tsega Tewelde                                                       Germany
  444. Tsigewayeini Gebrezghi                                       UK
  445. Tsegalem Abai                                                       Norway
  446.  Tsiege Hagos                                                        UK
  447. Tsiege Hagos                                                         UK
  448. Tsega Goitom                                                       UK
  449. Tsega Isaac                                                            Sweden
  450. Tsega Tekle                                                           U.S.A
  451. Tsega Hagos                                                          Canada
  452. Tsehaytu Zerae                                                     Germany
  453. Uqba Girmay                                                         Germany
  454. Weyini Gebremeskel                                           UK
  455.  Weyini Ghebreyesus                                           Sweden
  456. Weyini Mebrahtu                                                 Sweden
  457. Weyini Kiflom                                                        Sweden
  458. Weyini Abraha                                                       Italy
  459. Winta Abraha                                                        UK
  460. Winta Berahane                                                    U.S.A
  461. Yihdega Reta                                                          U.S.A
  462. Yergalem Fishasion                                               Italy
  463. Yergalem Teklehaimanot                                     Canada
  464. Yeshi Temesgen                                                     UK
  465. Yordanos Isak                                                         Sweden
  466. Yordanos Zerabruk                                                Netherland
  467. Yordanos Michael                                                  Sweden
  468. Yordanos Habtemariam                                        Norway
  469. Yordanos Tesfay                                                     U.S.A
  470. Yordanos Gebremeskel                                         U.S.A
  471. Yorsalem Haile                                                        France
  472. Yorsalem Gebrhiwet                                              Italy
  473. Yorsalem Girmay                                                    Canada
  474. Yorsalem Habtom                                                   Norway
  475. Yorsalem Fisahaye                                                  Norway
  476. Yodit Kidane                                                            UK
  477. Yodit Embaye                                                           USA
  478. Yodit Tekle                                                               UK
  479. Yodit A. Gebrekidan                                               U.S.A
  480. Yodit Gebremeskel                                                 Canada
  481. Yohana Girmay                                                       UK
  482. Verónica Solomon                                                  U.S.A
  483. Zayed Tesfat                                                            Israel
  484. Zayed Solomon                                                        Sweden
  485. Zayed Woldu                                                            UK
  486. Zainab Mussa                                                           UK
  487. Zewdialem Beraki                                                   UK
  488. Zewdie Deres                                                           UK
  489. Zewdie Debas                                                           UK
  490. Zewdie Tesfamariam                                               Switzerland
  491. Zebib Habtemariam                                                Norway

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *