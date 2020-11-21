Eritrean Orthodox church calls for an end to the war in Ethiopia

Source: Orthodox Church of North America, Europe and the Middle East

Eritrea

We call on the war between the peoples of Ethiopia to stop

In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, one God. Amen.

It is saddening to note that the war inside Ethiopia is getting worse. War feeds on people. The war that is currently underway in Tigray, kills people, destroys property, and harms the elderly, children and pregnant women without discrimination. The Papacy of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo church:

The leadership of the federal government, the government of the Tigray region should recognise there is nothing to be gained from war other than long lasting animosity and hatred between the people and potential destruction of the sovereignty of the country and we call on the parties, in the name of the holy Church, to resolve their differences in a calm manner around a table.

The war that has been unleashed creates long lasting animosity and hatred between the people and potential destruction of the sovereignty of the country, if allowed to continue it will be dangerous to the horn of Africa at large and to Eritrea who is in the fringes of war.

The war, as long as it is not waged against the sovereignty and independence of Eritrea, the government of Eritrea must refrain from involvement and warmongering and not allow our youth to shed their blood in a war across the border and interfere in the affairs of a sovereign country Ethiopia and take sides in the conflict.

To the Eritrean defence forces: the blood that was shed was enough; those of you who survived previous wars should not allow yourselves to die in this war.

The people of Tigray provided refuge and protection to those Eritreans who escaped and sought safety and solace from those who made them flee from their country. We should now return the good will and support the people of Tigray and refrain from taking any other measures that could put their lives and property in harms’ way. You should oppose any moves by Eritrea that are designed to harm the people of Tigray or others and recognise your historic role.

We call on international NGOs, human rights organisations, leaders of neighbouring countries to put pressure on the leaders of both groups to stop this dangerous war and resolve their differences through peaceful means and through dialogue.

We call on the international community to protect the Eritrean refugees that are based in the refugee camps in Ethiopia and ensure their safety and protect their rights. As stated in the Holy Bible “He puts an end to wars over all the earth; by him the bow is broken, and the spear cut in two, and the carriage burned in the fire (Psalms 46:9)” we make our spiritual call on believers to fast and pray so God can end this war.

May the Lord give us his peace

Orthodox Church of Eritrea

Papacy of North America, Europe and the Middle East