Eritrean Movement For Justice claims it attacked Ethiopian troops training at Sawa military academy

Source: Erisat

ERISAT: News – An attack was carried out targeting Ethiopian soldiers inside Sawa Training camp

01/04/21 Eritrean Movement For Justice (EMFJ) put out a statement claiming that on 29/03/21, after detailed preparation, it undertook an attack on Eritrea’s main training base – the Sawa military training academy.

Their target was the 150 Ethiopian soldiers they say were receiving training there.

EMFJ says that 30 of the Ethiopian soldiers were killed and 36 were severely wounded as the result of the attack.

The Ethiopian soldiers were staying in “Enda Hamshay” barracks inside Sawa.

EMFJ claims that the attack was designed to serve as a warning to the Ethiopian army which, it believes, is mobilizing on Eritrean soil with impunity.