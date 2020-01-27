Eritrea officially announces arrival of Ethiopian and Somali PM’s – a day late

This meeting – announced yesterday on PM Abiy’s Twitter feed – is the start of a summit between the leaders of the three countries. It comes against the background of the Tripartite Agreement, signed in 2018 [see below]
Ethiopian Prime Minister arrives in Asmara
Asmara, 27 January 2020- The Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed arrives in Asmara in the evening hours of yesterday, 27 January for a working visit.
Upon arrival at the Asmara Airport, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed was accorded warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki.
President Isaias Afwerki, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed of the Federal Republic of Somalia will hold tripartite meeting in Asmara tomorrow, 27 January on development of relations and cooperation between the three countries.
The senior Ethiopian delegation includes Mr. Lema Megersa, Minister of Defense of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.
Tripartite Agreement
Ethiopia, Somalia and Eritrea Sign Tripartite Agreement
Joint declaration on comprehensive cooperation between Ethiopia, Somalia, and Eritrea, yesterday in Asmara, capital of Eritrea.
Tripartite Agreement between Eritrea, Ethiopia & Somalia provides for, inter alia in various political, social and economical issues.
Considering that the peoples of Ethiopia, Somalia, and Eritrea share close ties of geography, history, culture, and religion as well as vital common interests.
Respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity;
Desiring to bolster their historical ties to achieve their lofty objectives;
The Governments of Ethiopia, Somalia and Eritrea have reached the following agreement that reflects the aspirations of their peoples:-
1. The three countries shall foster comprehensive cooperation that advances the goals of their peoples.
2. The three countries shall build close political, economic, social, cultural and security ties.
3. The three countries shall work in coordination to promote regional peace and security.
4. The three governments hereby establish a Joint High-Level Committee to coordinate their efforts in the framework of this Joint Declaration.
On his way back home from the FOCAC Summit in Beijing., Prime minister Abiy Ahmed arrived at Assab Airport this morning on a stop-over, two-day, visit to Eritrea.
During his visit to Eritrea Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has visited the 70-kilometer road from Assab to Ethiopia border, according to Fana broadcasting report.
In related news, Ethiopia reopened its Embassy today in Eritrea, according to media reports.
Parallel to his discussion with Eritrea and Somali head of States Prime minister Abiy Ahmed attend the opening ceremony of the Embassy in Asmara.
After two decades of closure, Eritrea reopens its Embassy in Addis Ababa today Monday, July 15, 2018.