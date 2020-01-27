Eritrea officially announces arrival of Ethiopian and Somali PM’s – a day late

Asmara, 27 January 2020- The Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed arrives in Asmara in the evening hours of yesterday, 27 January for a working visit.

Upon arrival at the Asmara Airport, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed was accorded warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki.

President Isaias Afwerki, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed of the Federal Republic of Somalia will hold tripartite meeting in Asmara tomorrow, 27 January on development of relations and cooperation between the three countries.

The senior Ethiopian delegation includes Mr. Lema Megersa, Minister of Defense of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Tripartite Agreement

Source: Ethio News

Ethiopia, Somalia and Eritrea Sign Tripartite Agreement

Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Cooperation Between Ethiopia, Somalia and Eritrea