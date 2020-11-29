Eritrea mobilises it’s elderly to participate in the Tigray war

This information comes from sources inside Eritrea.

Thousands of Eritrean citizens up to age about 60 in the reserves (“Peoples Army) — including government workers such as teachers and office workers — are being mobilised and moved to Ethiopia. Over the past few years these people were issued a firearm and given some training.



So far, they have been assigned to two divisions. The first division entered Ethiopia last Tuesday and arrived at Adi Grat. Their assignment is to identify and take control of all assets — military items, warehouses, industrial equipment, etc. The second division has arrived in Adawa.