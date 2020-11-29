Eritrea mobilises it’s elderly to participate in the Tigray war

This information comes from sources inside Eritrea.
Thousands of Eritrean citizens up to age about 60 in the reserves (“Peoples Army) — including government workers such as teachers and office workers — are being mobilised and moved to Ethiopia. Over the past few years these people were issued a firearm and given some training.
So far, they have been assigned to two divisions. The first division entered Ethiopia last Tuesday and arrived at Adi Grat. Their assignment is to identify and take control of all assets — military items, warehouses, industrial equipment, etc. The second division has arrived in Adawa.
Very low and shameful.
This is an absolute nonesense. Afterall, this is an unconfirmed gossip. This is not a tangible news at all. If you could not get real story, why don’t you sit and sip a cup of coffee and fuck your slut. Real news may take time to surface. Don’t be a gossiper. Dude! Be a real journalist.
Do you think that internet connection and mobile phone service is disconnected in Eritrea, too. Mr PP, remember that this page belongs to Eritrean, not Adigrat or Adow, that Abiy’s TelCom executive director control from Addis. It is possible to dig out some news, if not easy, as the writer has families and relatives back at home.
Abiy’s & Isayas’s intention is to destroy Tigray, to kneel Tigrayans down, to take their lands, to revenge #TPLF nothing more.
May God save the peace loving, God fearing mom’s of Tigray.
No tangible evidence – wow ask Abiy to open communication and blockade in Tigray. Then you can make a point but don’t dismiss refugee accounts before you do so.
#absolutely sure. The Eritrean gov’t was engaged from the beginning in the war of the federal gov’t of Ethiopia and the Tigrai region with full of its mass arsenal.
LASCIATE IN PACE IL IL POPOLO TIGRAY, DISCENDENTI DEL GRANDÈ POPOLO DELLA MAGNA GRECIA,POPOLO ISTRUTO,INTELLIGENTE,DI ORIGINE CAUCASICA, HA SEMPRE COMBATTUTO CON GRANDI PERDITE MA CON ALTISSIMO VALORE EROICO PER DIFENDERE L! ETIOPIA,DATE AL TIGRAY UN PÒSTO AL GOVERNO, LO MERITA ,W IL TIGRAY
Those who blaming journalist are invaders and looters. Mr Plaut you real journalist and keep safe from narrow minds.
PRESIDENTE PREMIO NOBELL,IL PREMIO VE LO HAÑNO DATO PRESTO, IL TIGRAY È UN GRANDE POPOLO HA SEMPRE DIFESO TUTTA L’ETIOPIA,NON CONOSCETE LA DIPLOMAZIA OPPURE NON AVETE BUONI CONSIGLIERI
Of course, Eritrean troops are fighting in Tigray and their weak forces have been mostly destroyed by Tigray troops which is why Eritrea is now calling all breathing human beings.
It’s sad Eritrean people are not interested in fighting with Tigray but forced by their dictator. This cannot be less than from the fact and Ethiopia is no longer Ethiopia. It will be split like pieces and Tigray will overcome.
When will the world recognize the extent of Isaias evil intentions?
This true, call Eritreans in Eritrea they will tell you.
Regime supporters are directed to deny.