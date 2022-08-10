Dutch police call for information about intimidation at PFDJ Festival – under terrorism law

The Dutch police have opened a special line for the Eritrean Community to report any threats in relation to the PFDJ Festival. This follows legal action taken by the community to prevent hate-speech at this Saturday’s Festival.
Source: Netherlands Police
The Dutch Eritrean community has reported to police en masse that they feel under threat as a result of the PFDJ Festival. The refugees have sent around 500 letters to the Dutch authorities – arguing that the festival is an event at which hate-driven messages are spread.
The Eritrean community are scanning all future events to prevent this happening again.
The PFDJ Regime is conquering the Eritrean people inside the country by terror and intimidation of brutal Gestapo type fear. Again it is following this type of intimidation terror wherever Eritrean resides all over the world. This terrorist regime organize fanfare music events and make speeches of terror and intimidation campaigns against those who stood for democratization of Eritrea and rule of law. We urge all Peace Loving nations and states to ban this type of intimidation and disruptor force who is also a spoiler of peace in the Horn of Africa and international peace at large.
PFDJ is an inrresponsible group they don’t care about the people’s suffering.they only care about thir business.
This peaceful community gathering been there for more than 40 years. Anyone who tries to intimidate the community will be held accountable.
Every Eritrean should report those threats and any individuals who have ties with the dictator in Asmara. 2% so called tax on those who lives abroad is a money laundering and should be prosecuted.
I pitty all Eritreans for their fate to live in slavery, first by foreign powers, then by their own tyrant leader Isaias Afework. He hates the people and believes the country is his own property. In fact, he believes the whole of East Africa should be under his jurisdiction. The guy has all types of symptoms of a sick, sick person. He lacks all types of empathy and enjoys torturing others. The one and only one I can not understand is those who support him or can I say those who bow for him. How selfish can a human being be to choose slavery for the sake of material things? He has made them co-criminals and they will be judged in history for generations to come and yet they are on his side.
Weldone & I hope all countries Will do the same.