Dutch police call for information about intimidation at PFDJ Festival – under terrorism law

The Dutch police have opened a special line for the Eritrean Community to report any threats in relation to the PFDJ Festival. This follows legal action taken by the community to prevent hate-speech at this Saturday’s Festival.

Source: Netherlands Police

The Dutch Eritrean community has reported to police en masse that they feel under threat as a result of the PFDJ Festival. The refugees have sent around 500 letters to the Dutch authorities – arguing that the festival is an event at which hate-driven messages are spread.

The Eritrean community are scanning all future events to prevent this happening again.