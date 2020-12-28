Dr Tedros – Head of World Health Organisation – My personal pain for the Tigray war

In a dramatic and moving statement, the WHO head, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the pain he had endured from the war in Tigray.
Speaking at his weekly press conference [about 1 hour 20 minutes in] he said:
“My country, Ethiopia, is in trouble. And the devastating war is happening in my home region of Tigray, the northern part of Ethiopia.
And I have many relatives there, including my younger brother, and I don’t know where they are.
Northern Tigray is in trouble. I have that personal pain. The situation is worsening.”
