“An air bridge between Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates and Iran has ensured Ethiopia is equipped with all the armament it needs to defeat the Tigray Defence Forces (TDF) in the ongoing conflict. Despite totalling some 140 flights by January 2022, relatively little is known about the types of arms and equipment delivered to the embattled Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF).”
Source: Oryx
Confirmed Arms Transfers To The Ethiopian Military During The Tigray War
[1] This is not in the least through the enforcement of strong operational security (OPSEC) rules throughout the entirety of the ENDF, forbidding soldiers to take photos of their equipment. Prior to the outbreak of the Tigray War, Ethiopia was known for its laxity in adhering to proper OPSEC procedures, a welcome fact for analysts like us.
This list aims to catalogue the equipment types known to have been supplied to Ethiopia during the Tigray War. Each flag indicates the source of the equipment rather the country that produced it. Click on the equipment type to get a picture of them.
Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs)
- 2+ Mohajer-6 [August 2021]
- 3 Wing Loong I [September 2021]
- 6 Wing Loong I [November 2021] (Operated by the UAE)
- ? Unknown VTOL UCAV [Summer 2021]
(Guided) Munitions (For UCAVs)
- Ghaem-5 PGMs [August 2021]
- 50+ TL-2 AGMs [November 2021]
- Blue Arrow 7 AGMs [November 2021] (Used by the UAE)
- 120mm mortar grenades [Summer 2021]
- ? 50+ Toyota Land Cruiser Ambulances [October 2021]
