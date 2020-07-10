Charlie speaks with forked tongue

Strange: Charlie – Yemane Gebremeskel – President Isaias’s Minister of Information has rather different messages in English and Tigrinya.

In his English tweets all is going well between Ethiopia and Eritrea. His Tigrinya tweets tell a rather different story.

“The Eritrea Ethiopia peace process has catalysed a conducive climate of regional cooperation. Substantial challenges still remain will no doubt be scaled in the period ahead through resolute & concerted action on the basis of shared vision & political good will.”

https://twitter.com/hawelti/status/1281171695211024385?s=09

“Overall progress made so far remains significant by all contemporaneous standards. This in spite of the desperate last-ditch efforts of the regressive forces of inertia & darkness -TPLF & its ilk -to scuttle & rollback enduring peace with its dividends to the two countries.”

https://twitter.com/hawelti/status/1281170480637128704?s=19

“ስምምዕ ሰላም ኤርትራን ኢትዮጵያን ንክልቲኤን ሃገራትን ህዝብታትን ከምዘርብሐ ዘይከሓድ ኮይኑ፥ ከምቲ ተስፋን ትጽቢትን ዝተገብረሉ ከምዘይሰጎመ ዘይከሓድ እዩ። ክልተ ዓመት ድሕሪ’ቲ ስምምዕ፡ ሰራዊት ኢትዮጵያ ገና ኣብ ልኡላዊ መሬት ሰፊሩ ኣሎ”

Translation – “The peace agreement between Eritrea and Ethiopia is not working for the people of both counties as had been hoped for. Two years after the peace agreement there are still Ethiopian soldiers on our territory”

https://twitter.com/hawelti/status/1281127438865629186?s=19