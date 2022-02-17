Brussels: Tigray demonstration demands action from European and African leaders

“We are under siege, we are under heavy punishment. People are dying in Tigray.
The world knows but they do nothing about it. The world is silent. We are disappointed.
The genocide is already 16 month. You see how the people are here. I don’t know if my parents are alive. We are completely in a blackout.
Everyone has lost family. We hope the policy makers and those in power decide to take action to save the people of Tigray. The world has forgotten us.”
Tadesse Gebreegzabier
“Free Tigrayan people from starvation. We need everything. It is blocked. Please stop bombing and drones.
We can’t communicate with our family. We cannot support them. They are in danger now. The most import: we need a free Tigray. There is a genocide which must stop. The president is lying to us and to the world. Through the frame of Issayas; Issayas is a killer.
The Eritrean soldiers killed my friend in front of me. They tried to kill me. They killed my father and my little brother because I fled. They shot them in front of our house.
My brother was 21 years old. I am a filmmaker; they took everything from my studio.”
Temesgen Yusuf. A journalist and filmmaker who fled from Ethiopia 9 months ago
One comment
Playing victim and confuse the world same time killing poor Amharas and Afars. This game will be over. TPlF should be buried in a deep grave.