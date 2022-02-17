Brussels: Tigray demonstration demands action from European and African leaders

“We are under siege, we are under heavy punishment. People are dying in Tigray.

The world knows but they do nothing about it. The world is silent. We are disappointed.

The genocide is already 16 month. You see how the people are here. I don’t know if my parents are alive. We are completely in a blackout.

Everyone has lost family. We hope the policy makers and those in power decide to take action to save the people of Tigray. The world has forgotten us.”