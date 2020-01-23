British politicians plan visit to Eritrea

Source: All Party Parliamentary Group for Eritrea

Yesterday afternoon Kate Osamor MP was announced as the newly elected Chair of the APPG for Eritrea. Kate brings her experience as Shadow Secretary of State for International Development and as long time Chair of the APPG for Nigeria.

The reformed All-Party Parliamentary Group for Eritrea has a total of 18 members, including first time MPs and one who started first as an MP in 1979.

The group benefits from the experience of three former Foreign Office Ministers, including Harriett Baldwin who was Minister for Africa until late 2019, as well as members of the International Relations Committee and other regional and topical APPGs.

With members from Labour, Conservative, Scottish National Party, Liberal Democrats and Green Party the APPG for Eritrea covers every political persuasion in Westminster in both Commons and Lords.

The APPG has already spoken to the UK Ambassador to Eritrea and has invited the Eritrean Ambassador to Parliament for a frank private discussion on areas of concern and potential cooperation.

Since reforming after the election members have met to discuss the possibility of a delegation to Asmara and have started to formally review the benefits of diplomatic engagement with the Eritrean regime. The APPG is looking at taking a comprehensive look at the UK’s relationship with Eritrea, including the possibility of increased cooperation on international development and the actions of the Eritrean embassy in the UK. The APPG has also invited Human Rights Watch and academic experts on Eritrea to give evidence in Parliament on indefinite military conscription in the next few weeks. The officers hope to begin formal hearings in an enquiry on UK/Eritrean relations in the near future.

Officers

Chair Kate Osamor, Formerly Shadow Secretary of State for International Development

co-Chair Thangam Debbonaire

co-Chair Baroness Goudie, Advisor to the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security

Vice-chair Baroness Anelay, Chair of the international Relations Committee

Vice-chair Harriett Baldwin, Minister for Africa 2018-2019

Vice-chair Lord Alton, Member of the International Relations Committee

Vice-chair Stephen Doughty, Chair of the Somaliland APPG

Vice-chair Flick Drummond, Chair of the Women, Peace and Security APPG

Vice-chair Philip Hollobone

Vice-chair Lord Chidgey

Vice-chair Fleur Anderson

Vice-chair Mark Pritchard

Vice-chair Bishop of Salisbury

Vice-chair Theo Clarke

Members

Caroline Lucas, Leader of the Green Party

Lord Luce, Former Foreign Office Minister

Laurence Robertson, Chair of the APPG for Ethiopia and Djibouti

Patrick Grady, Former SNP International Development Spokesperson