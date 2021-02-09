British government “saddened by further reports from Tigray of attacks on places of worship” – seeking information

Source: Parliamentary Question by Lord Alton

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL12470):

Question:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of reports of damage and looting as a result of a military offensive by the government of Ethiopia in the diocese of Adigrat in Tigray. (HL12470)

Tabled on: 25 January 2021

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

We are saddened by further reports from Tigray of attacks on places of worship as well as reports of damage and looting in the diocese of Adigrat. An ongoing lack of access to the Tigray region means that it remains difficult to confirm these reports. We will continue to work with partners to seek further information. We continue to urge all parties to allow unfettered humanitarian access, a point the Foreign Secretary discussed with Prime Minister Abiy during his visit on 22 January.

Date and time of answer: 08 Feb 2021 at 15:20.