British government joins President Biden in calling on Eritrean troops to leave Tigray

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL13783):

Question:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of the statement by the United States Secretary of State Atrocities in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region, published on 27 February; and what discussions they have had with the government of the United States about the imposition of sanctions on Eritrea until its troops have left Ethiopia. (HL13783)

Tabled on: 02 March 2021

This question was grouped with the following question(s) for answer:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of the statement by the government of the United States’ Secretary of State on 2 March about the violence in Tigray; and what steps they taking to ensure that (1) those responsible for any violence in Tigray are brought to justice, and (2) reported atrocities are brought before the UN Security Council as soon as possible. (HL13855)

Tabled on: 03 March 2021

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

The UK shares the concerns outlined by US Secretary of State Blinken in his statements of 27 February and 2 March on the reported atrocities in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. The Foreign Secretary discussed the conflict in Tigray with Secretary Blinken on 25 February. The situation in Ethiopia was discussed at a closed session of the UN Security Council on 4 March. The UK has been consistent, alongside the UN and international partners including the US, in calling for the protection of civilians in Ethiopia, respect for human rights and the withdrawal of Eritrean forces. The Foreign Secretary raised the need for independent, international, investigations into allegations of human right abuses and violations when he met with Prime Minister Abiy during his visit to Ethiopia on 22 January.

Date and time of answer: 16 Mar 2021 at 16:12.