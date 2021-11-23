British government considers following U.S. by sanctioning Eritrea over torture, rape and starvation in Tigray war

Ethiopia, News, Tigray

Britain’s upper house (the House of Lords) has debated the Tigray war. The government accepts evidence of widespread rape and sexual abuse by Eritrean troops and: “the UK will consider the full range of policy tools at our disposal to protect human rights and deter violations of international humanitarian law.”

Source: Hansard

Column 583is located here

One comment

  1. This is funny and a ping pong gaming in words. In fact they even seem to have bought the arguments from Isaias about the cause of his attack on Tigray. i do not trust these guys, but who cares, the Tigrians are enough to free them selves from the anaconda enemies.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *