British government confirms Eritrean troops are fighting in the Tigray war

Source: Lord David Alton

The Government of Ethiopia has confirmed that it shot at a UN convoy.

Following concerns expressed in the House of Lords about the plight of people being caught up in the horrors of war, Parliamentarians who have been following events in Tigray and Ethiopia have been asking some searching questions of the UK Government and the international community.

In a recent meeting with senior members of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Members of the Lords and Commons were told the following points: