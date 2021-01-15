British Government calls for “sustained, free and unfettered humanitarian access across Tigray”

Source: Lord David Alton

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL11631):

Question:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government, further to the Written Answer by Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon on 29 December (HL11518), whether they will now answer the question put, namely what steps they have taken in response to reports that Tigrayans have been removed from their jobs at the UN; and to reports that the government of Ethiopia is preventing aid reaching Ethiopians. (HL11631)

Tabled on: 30 December 2020

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

We are working closely with our partners and UN agencies to ensure that all staff can continue to work. We continue to call for unfettered humanitarian access for the UN and other humanitarian actors to Tigray and other impacted areas.

Date and time of answer: 14 Jan 2021 at 15:49.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL11630):

Question:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government, further to the Written Answer by Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon on 29 December (HL11518), whether they will now answer the question put, namely what steps they have taken in response to the statement by the government of Ethiopia that (1) its military shot at a UN convoy, and (2) it wants the UN to travel in armed convoy. (HL11630)

Tabled on: 30 December 2020

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

We were concerned to learn that UN staff conducting an assessment mission to Tigray were shot at and briefly detained. Humanitarian agencies must be able to deliver aid to people affected by the fighting in Ethiopia in line with international humanitarian principles. We note that guidance on the use of armed escorts in Tigray has now been developed by the UN humanitarian country team, and we continue to press for full and unfettered humanitarian access to Tigray and other impacted areas.

Date and time of answer: 14 Jan 2021 at 15:48.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL11626):

Question:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government whether humanitarian corridors are being established in Tigray as part of the UN operation in that region; whether any such corridors will conform to the principles of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs; whether such corridors will be supervised by the government of Ethiopia in a way that does not compromise the neutrality of the operation; and whether access will be allowed to all areas, including those now under Tigrayan control. (HL11626)

Tabled on: 30 December 2020

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

The UK has been at the forefront, liaising closely with the UN and partners, in calling for sustained, free and unfettered humanitarian access across Tigray, in line with the guiding principles laid down by UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The UK worked with the UN to develop these guidelines and they have been shared with the Government of Ethiopia.

The mission must be able to work without hindrance and in turn it must facilitate the timely supply of humanitarian support to those who need it including to civilians in contested areas. We continue to work with the UN to monitor access and humanitarian delivery and the extent to which the UN’s guiding principles are adhered to.

Date and time of answer: 14 Jan 2021 at 15:46.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL11627):

Question:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government what is their assessment of the use of ‘quiet’ diplomacy to resolve the conflict in Tigray; and what plans they have to withhold aid to Ethiopia until the impact of the conflict on human rights can be assessed. (HL11627)

Tabled on: 30 December 2020

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

Her Majesty’s Government has maintained a dialogue with the Government of Ethiopia throughout the current situation in Tigray. We have made clear the expectations of the international community on the protection of civilians and the importance of independent human rights investigations, advocated for unfettered and free humanitarian access, and called for a political solution.

Withholding funding for basic services (health and the Covid-19 response, nutrition, education, food security and water) would have a significant impact on the most vulnerable. We remain committed to the development of Ethiopia and its people, but we will continue to review our support in light of changing circumstances.

Date and time of answer: 14 Jan 2021 at 15:46.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL11629):

Question:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government whether they have made representations to the government of Ethiopia to accept the role of the African Union’s former presidents in mediating an end to the conflict in Tigray; and if so, what response they have received. (HL11629)

Tabled on: 30 December 2020

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

The UK has welcomed the offers of mediation by the African Union (AU) and President Ramaphosa and the efforts to date of the AU’s three distinguished Special Envoys. Prime Minister Abiy met with the three AU Envoys on Friday 27 November 2020 and we continue to encourage the Ethiopian Government to maintain engagement with the AU and the Special Envoys, and continue to call for a cessation of violence

Date and time of answer: 14 Jan 2021 at 15:45.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL11628):

Question:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of reports from UN refugee camps in Tigray region that Eritrean refugees are being forcibly returned to Eritrea; whether they have raised concerns with the government of Eritrea about such reports; and what steps they are taking to uphold the UN High Commissioner for Refugees’ mandate to protect any refugees in its care. (HL11628)

Tabled on: 30 December 2020

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

We are extremely concerned that humanitarian agencies, including the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), do not have access to refugee camps in Tigray. The UNHCR has, as a result, been unable to corroborate reports of the abduction and forced return of Eritrean refugees. The UK continues to call for sustained, free and unfettered humanitarian access across Tigray, so that the UNHCR can uphold its mandate towards refugees.

The British Ambassador in Eritrea and our international partners continue to raise these questions with the Government of Eritrea who have denied that Eritrean forces have forcibly returned Eritrean refugees to Eritrea.

Date and time of answer: 14 Jan 2021 at 15:44.