Britain: “We will hold PM Abiy to his statement that perpetrators of human rights atrocities should face justice – whoever they are”

Source: Lord David Alton Parliamentary Question

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL14680):

Question:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of reports of mass killings in Tigray on 5 January; and what steps they are taking to ensure that evidence of human rights atrocities are systematically collected and used to identify and prosecute those responsible for such crimes. (HL14680)

Tabled on: 12 April 2021

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

We are deeply concerned at the mounting evidence of human rights abuses and violations in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Since the conflict started the UK has consistently called for independent, international investigations into atrocities reported in Tigray, and for the Government of Ethiopia to ensure full access for human rights organisations. We will hold Prime Minister Abiy to his statement on 23 March that the perpetrators of human rights atrocities should face justice – whoever they are. Further atrocities including sexual and gender-based violence must stop and an independent investigation of those that have occurred must take place. The UK will support the UN Office for the High Commissioner for Human Rights’ planned investigations.

Date and time of answer: 26 Apr 2021 at 11:36.