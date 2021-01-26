BREAKING – Warning from the Eritrean underground: a new Tigray offensive is being finalised

Abiy and Issias are planning a new offensive against Tigray

(Asmara 26/01/2021) Arbi Harnet (Freedom Friday) sources inside Eritrea are warning that preparations are nearing completion for a renewed offensive in Tigray.

The offensive is being finalised, with commanders being informed that this will be the ‘final’ offensive to annihilate the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Our sources say this ‘final’ offensive is being launched in the light of increasing pressure from the international community to halt the war.

There are grave concerns that any such attack will make the humanitarian disaster in the region infinitely worse than it already is.

There are fears for the millions caught up in the war, including tens of thousands of Eritrean refugees, who are already in a precarious situation inside Tigray.

Our sources have reports that Eritrean soldiers have been trying to escape the war as best they can.

Some, on being sent to the frontline, are seeking refuge in Sudan while others are deserting to seek safety once they reached Tigray.

To try to halt this many troops – and particularly women soldiers from the 17th and 61 brigades – have been stationed in Humera to prevent Eritrean troops crossing into Sudan.