BREAKING: President Isaias alive, seen in Asmara, after stroke

This information is corroborated by another source, which says President Isaias was seen at his favourite dam.

“Arbi Harnet (Freedom Friday) sources have confirmed, this afternoon, that Issias Afwerki, is alive and it is ‘business as usual’ in Eritrea.

The underground movement’s sources have established that Isaias did indeed suffer what they think was a minor stroke, for which he received treatment in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

They also heard that medical opinion was that he shouldn’t continue with his responsibilities as a head of state.

However, as far as they can see this medical advise doesn’t appear to be being followed.

Two days ago Isaias was making a point of visibly touring the capital Asmara.

The city is deserted because of the stringent measures in place as a result of COVID-19, however those with permits to be out and about report several sightings across Asmara.”