Breaking: Ethiopia deports seven key UN staff

Source: Fanabc

Addis Ababa, September 30, 2021 (FBC) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has listed individuals working for various UN Agencies who have been declared by the government as ‘persona non grata’ and urged to leave the territory of Ethiopia within 72 hours for meddling in internal affairs of the nation.

Accordingly, Mr. Grant Leaity Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Ms. Adele Khodr, UNICEF Representative in Ethiopia, Ms. Ghada Eltahir Mudawi, Acting Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ethiopia, Mr. Kwesi Sansculotte, Peace and Development Advisor of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia and Mr. Saeed Mohamoud Hersi, Deputy Head of Office, UNOCHA have been urged to leave the territory of Ethiopia within 72 hours.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia the assurance of its highest consideration.