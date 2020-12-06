BBC Interview with doctor who fled to Sudan: Shelling of Humera by Eritrea, Amhara attackers

This interview was with Dr Tewedros Tefera, who worked at the main hospital in the Tigrayan Humera, close to the border with Eritrea and Sudan by the BBC’s Julian Marshal on Newshour on 4th of December.

Dr Tewedros describes what happened when the town was attacked on 8th of November.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/w172x2z2d5prcjz?fbclid=IwAR0ZF6i4sqQyAbWpz2eaZ3hsEhIqfQm0ZMzVBkyOJe1vz_aXAOFk1QATlx0

Dr Tewedros says that the shelling came from the the north and the east.

The northern shelling came – he says – from Eritrea, which is just 200 metres from the town.

The shelling was followed up by the Amhara militia known as the ‘Fanos’.

He says on the first day 15 people died and 75 people were wounded. The whole town was hit by the shelling.