Appeal to the Nobel Committee: Remove PM Abiy’s Peace Prize

1 December 2020

Dear Members of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee,

As the Chairperson of Eritrea Focus[1] and on behalf of our supporters worldwide we are writing to ask you to rescind the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the basis of his failure to secure a comprehensive peace with his neighbour Eritrea and to bring peace to his own country—the promise of which was your explicit reasoning for awarding him this high honour. Instead, he made an alliance with Eritrea and a regional state within Ethiopia—Amhara—to wage a war against another state and has revealed himself to be the utter antithesis of a peace-maker. Barring such a step, which we understand is unprecedented, we ask that you censure the awardee for his actions and use your good offices to call for peace before this crisis worsens further. Many thousands of lives hang in the balance.

When Prime Minister Abiy received the Nobel Peace Prize only 12 months ago, he accepted it “on behalf of Africans and citizens of the world for whom the dream of peace has often turned into a nightmare of war.” He added, “War is the epitome of hell for all involved and I know because I was there”. On 4 November 2020, Prime Minister Abiy launched a full-scale war on his own people, ostensibly over a single incident he blames on the Tigryans but transparently part of a long-planned, highly sophisticated, multipronged military offensive designed to displace the Tigray state leadership—a goal that Prime Minister Abiy’s partner in ‘peace’, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, had been voicing support for a long time and certainly since 2018.

Moreover, this is a conflict that could have been avoided at almost any time in recent months if there had been both the will and the commitment to peacefully resolve the issues dividing Ethiopia’s Federal Government from the state of Tigray and, not incidentally, those dividing the Tigrayan and Amhara states, and those still festering between Tigray and Eritrea, all of which contributed to the current crisis, and all of which were foreseeable.

Awol Allo, who nominated the Prime Minister for his Nobel prize, said his recent actions laid bare his “shallow, showman politics and a problematic notion of national unity” at odds with the complexities of accommodating more than 80 ethno-linguistic groups.

This war, unless halted immediately, could have a catastrophic consequence for the people of the region. Both in terms of the threat of Ethiopia breaking up, as highlighted by the US Institute of Peace and the threat to the harvest in northern Ethiopia, which could lead to a famine on a scale not seen since 1984 – 85.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has called on all parties “to end the escalating violence and to solve disagreements and conflicts by peaceful means.” The Committee can go further, and in revoking the Prize show the Prime Minister that his relationship with the world will be altered by war, and that his attempts to cover up the conflict by restricting access to information has failed.

The situation is escalating rapidly and the Nobel Committee should support the African Union initiative which called upon three African elder statesmen, the former presidents of Liberia, Mozambique and South Africa, to mediate between the Federal Government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, to end the conflict in Tigray. This initiative was endorsed by the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the current chair of the African Union.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully

Habte Hagos

Enclosure: War in Ethiopia – Additional Briefing

[1] Eritrea Focus is an association of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), human rights organisations, exile and refugee groups and individuals concerned with the gross abuses of human rights in Eritrea.

War in Ethiopia – Briefing

Key Points

On 22 nd November 2020, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced a 72-hour deadline for the Tigray’s fighters to surrender. Colonel Dejene Tsegaye, a military spokesman, told the state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation. “We want to send a message to the public in Mekelle (main city in Tigray) to save themselves from any artillery attacks. The junta is now shielding itself within the public and the public must say to them ‘don’t get me killed…After that, there will be no mercy”.[1] Susan Rice, former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, indicated on Twitter that these attacks would amount to war crimes.[2]

According to a number of diplomats Abiy is widely believed to have coordinated his assault on Tigray with Isaias Afwerki, the autocratic leader of Eritrea. Tigrayan forces have fired rockets across the border into neighbouring Eritrea, after claiming Ethiopian soldiers were using an Eritrean airport to attack Tigray. The Governments of Eritrea and Ethiopia deny that they are coordinating attacks on Tigray, but reports indicate that Abiy is receiving considerable support from Isaias. [4] [5]

More than 40,000 have now crossed into Sudan through the Hamdayet border in Kassala State, the Lugdi in Gedaref State and a new location further south at Aderafi border where Ethiopian refugees started crossing over the weekend. The speed of new arrivals “overwhelming the current capacity to provide aid.[6]

On 20 November, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the African Union chairman, announced the appointment of three former presidents to broker talks to end the conflict. Ethiopia has rejected the offer because it sees the operation as an internal “law enforcement” mission.

The United Arab Emirates, an influential ally of the Ethiopian government, said it was concerned about the conflict and that it was making contacts around Africa and the world to try to end it.[7]

Background Information

The UNHCR has warned of a “full-scale humanitarian crisis” unfolding in Ethiopia, with 4,000 people a day, mostly children, fleeing the fighting in Tigray.

Last year, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front split from Mr. Abiy’s governing coalition. In June, the speaker of the upper house of Parliament, who is from Tigray, resigned in protest when the federal government postponed elections, claiming the pandemic made elections too dangerous.

Matters came to a head after the region pressed ahead with its own elections, in defiance of a delay ordered by the federal government, and said it no longer recognised Mr Abiy as a legitimate leader given his mandate has expired.

“Any decision by the House of Federation to stop or interrupt the election of Tigray will be tantamount to a declaration of war,” read a statement from the Tigray State Council, referring to the upper house of parliament and the central government’s position that the poll is illegal.

Prime Minster Abiy told the UN and other partners that he would not sit down with rebellious leaders from Tigray until it had restored the rule of law.

Both sides in the conflict have been accused of war crimes, including a massacre reported by Amnesty International in which scores of civilians were said to have been hacked to death, possibly by pro-Tigray militia groups.[9]

Michelle Bachelet, the UN’s high commissioner for human rights said “If confirmed as having been deliberately carried out by a party to the current fighting, these killings of civilians would of course amount to war crimes.”

Prime Minister Abiy has claimed that the TPLF have been manufacturing Eritrean military uniforms in order to blame attacks on Eritrea. The communications shutdown and Eritrea’s ban on diplomats from traveling outside the capital makes it difficult to verify Eritrea’s involvement.

Ethiopian leaders should refrain from drawing their neighbours into their dispute. Sudan has already seen over 40,000 people flee from Ethiopia.[12] A new refugee crisis could engulf neighbouring countries, which already host sizable refugee or displaced populations. Ethiopia itself has 1.8 million displaced people within its borders.

Withdrawing troops from the peacekeeping mission in Somalia will equally destabilise the region and the vacuum could lead to terrorist groups expanding across the Horn of Africa.

An international mediator is urgently needed to deescalate the situation. It seems that for now Prime Minster Abiy has refused private attempts at mediating and will not accept anything other than total victory over Tigray and the TPLF.[13]

Ethiopia is the second largest country in Africa with 110 million people and more than 80 ethnolinguistic groups. It is by far the most important power in the Horn of Africa. The threat of Ethiopia breaking up, as highlighted by the US Institute of Peace report[14] and the threat to the harvest in northern Ethiopia could lead to a famine on a scale not seen since 1984 – 85. Instability could spill out across the region and destabilise what was one of Africa’s most promising economic development stories. As Ethiopia is currently the leading Troop Contributing Country to the United Nations and the African Union peacekeeping missions in Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia, its collapse would also significantly impact the efforts by both to mitigate and resolve others conflicts in the Horn of Africa.

In 2018 Prime Minister Abiy initiated reform, including freeing thousands of political prisoners, unbanning rebel groups and making peace with neighbouring Eritrea, gaining international acclaim, including a Nobel peace prize. But in the past year, Abiy’s leadership has been defined by reports of extrajudicial killings, imprisoning political opponents and internet shutdowns. Even before the current conflict there were more than 1.8 million internally displaced Ethiopians[15].

Since coming to power the Prime Minister has sought to push through liberal economic reforms while stressing Ethiopia’s national identity in a way that critics say threatens the autonomy of the ethnic-based states in the country’s federal system.

The tension between the federal and regional government reflects a “power struggle between Abiy and Tigrayan elites” who once led Ethiopia’s ruling coalition, said William Davison, senior analyst at Crisis Group, who has been deported from Ethiopia for voicing criticism of the government’s actions.

To the Tigrayan leadership — as well as many from other ethnic groups, including Mr Abiy’s Oromo — the Prime Minister’s emphasis on national unity undermines a federal system that guarantees significant autonomy for ethnically defined territories, such as Tigray, Oromia and Amhara. An August survey by Afrobarometer showed Ethiopians were split over the right of the regions to self-determination.

Under a 1995 constitutional amendment the 10 autonomous regions are allowed to speak their own language and practise their own customs, and are legally able to secede.[16] To complicate things, the EPRDF was dominated by Tigrayans, who make up only 6 per cent of Ethiopia’s population.

“People have widely divergent perspectives on what Ethiopia is, and whether they should continue as one state,” said Semir Yusuf of the Institute for Security Studies in Addis Ababa.[17]

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front dominated Ethiopia for almost three decades after it ousted the country’s long-time dictator, Col. Mengistu Haile Mariam, in 1991. The group was led by Meles Zenawi, who came from Tigray and ruled Ethiopia from 1991 until his death in 2012.

Although Tigray population is small in proportion to Ethiopia’s estimated 110 million people, it acquired outsized political clout and prosperity. Even now, Tigray boasts some of Ethiopia’s best roads and telecommunications, not to mention well-equipped security forces.

Last year, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front split from Mr. Abiy’s governing coalition after the Prime Minster dissolved it into a new organization under a single, unified leadership called the Prosperity Party.

Matters came to a head after the Tigray Regional Administration pressed ahead with its own elections in August, in defiance of a one-year delay ordered by the federal government, and said it no longer recognised Mr. Abiy as a legitimate leader given his mandate has expired.

“Any decision by the House of Federation to stop or interrupt the election of Tigray will be tantamount to a declaration of war,” read a statement from the Tigray State Council, referring to the upper house of parliament and the central government’s position that the poll is illegal.

Abiy ejected the Tigray elections and imposed tight economic sanctions on the state in reprisal, which Tigrayan leaders denounced as an act of war. At that, Prime Minister Abiy told the UN and other partners that he would not sit down with rebellious leaders from Tigray until he had restored the rule of law setting the stage for a military conflict.

Current Conflict

Tigray’s regional special forces are led by senior Tigrayan officers forced into retirement by Abiy, plus a standing body of reserve special forces made up of military-trained militia and armed farmers. Analysts estimate that together have an estimated total of up to 250,000 armed fighters, 20,000 of which are trained commandos.[19]

Tigray has some of the most experienced fighters in Ethiopia because of the long war with Eritrea on the border. The TPLF has taken control of half the soldiers from the five divisions of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF).

For its part, Ethiopia has mobilised much of the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) for the multi-pronged operation and launched attacks from the south and west as well as for within the neighbouring country of Eritrea. Tigray authorities claim that Eritrean forces shelled Tigray positions in support of ENDF ground attacks, which also involved Amhara militias from that regional state in what appears to be a three-way alliance against the Tigrayan government and the TPLF.

Amnesty International has said that it “confirmed the massacre of a very large number of civilians, who appear to have been day labourers in no way involved in the ongoing military offensive. This is a horrific tragedy whose true extent only time will tell as communication in Tigray remains shut down.”[20]

Amnesty International blamed this incident on Tigray forces, but Tigrayan refugees entering Sudan say it was carried out by undisciplined Amhara militias.

The latest news from the field indicates that Amhara militias have taken control over two disputed districts of Tigray—Wolkeit in the northwest and Raya/Kobo in the southeast—and are administering them as part of the State of Amhara.

Meanwhile, Eritrean soldiers and security agents have reportedly entered at least two of the refugee camps in western Tigray (Shimelba and Hitsats), alongside ENDF forces, and threaten to arrest and forcibly repatriate some of the Eritrean refugees living there.

At the same time, the conflict has caused a backlash against ethnic Tigrayans across Ethiopia. Tigrayan officers are being disarmed and Tigrayans across government structures are being targeted; in the federal police, serving officers told us, Tigrayans have been asked to take leave; and even in the African Union Mission in Somalia, which fights al-Shabab, two senior officers said that more than 200 Tigrayan officers have had their guns confiscated. Ethiopian police visited an office of the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) in Amhara region to request a list of ethnic Tigrayan staff.[21]

In a statement issued by Prime Minister Abiy over the weekend, the Ethiopian leader is warning residents of Mekele that the city will come under heavy artillery fire if its leaders do not surrender and that civilians who remain there will pay the price.

Thus, the Tigrayan people are in imminent danger, as are Eritrean refugees living among them.

The TPLF built relations with anti-Isaias groups among the Beni Amer in Kassala after the 1998-2000 Eritrean-Ethiopian war, and Isaias knows that any challenge for control of western Eritrea can come from Beni Amer allied with the ELF. Tigray already hosts several Eritrean opposition groups as well as small military bases for them – in much the same way Isais hosted a number of Ethiopian Opposition Groups until 2018.

Eritrea is now reported to be hosting the ENDF on its territory although it remains unclear if Eritrea’s own forces are involved in fighting. Tigray’s regional president Debretsion Gebremichael said forces aligned with Isaias bombed Humera, a strategic Tigrayan town on the triple frontier between Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Sudan on 9 November with heavy artillery, that Eritrean and Tigrayan forces are fighting on the border, and that ENDF forces have otherwise been restricted in their movements.

Prime Minister Abiy has claimed that the TPLF have been manufacturing Eritrean military uniforms in order to blame attacks on Eritrea. The communications shutdown and Eritrea’s ban on diplomats and journalists from traveling outside the capital makes it difficult to verify Eritrea’s involvement.

While former Sudanese President Bashir allied himself with Ethiopia’s former TPLF-led regime, the TPLF’s influence in Khartoum has become limited since both the TPLF and Bashir lost power. Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh met with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok on 11 November, leading some people to believe that they asked the Government to cut off any potential logistical support to the TPLF.[25]

Sudan has previously clandestinely supported both the TPLF and the Eritrean Liberation Front (ELF) in allowing the passage of military and humanitarian logistics through its borders. At the time, Sudan’s involvement was crucial to their success, but it would be difficult for Sudan to resort to the same tactics again.

If Sudan does support the TPLF Abiy could retaliate by supporting Sudanese rebel groups following peace accords they signed with Sudan’s transitional government in October. Alternatively, Isaias could seek to enlist discontented Sudanese opposition figures who were previously based in Eritrea from the mid-1990s to 2006.

Sudan is Tigray’s only logistical links to the outside world in terms of fuel, ammunition, and food. While Sudan has officially closed the borders between Tigray and Sudan’s frontier states of Kassala and Gadaref, it could use the threat of support to the TPLF to extract concessions from Addis Ababa on the contested territory.

Sudan has rejected Ethiopia’s proposal on the GERD dam for guidelines that would enshrine Ethiopia’s future ability to manage annual flow of the Blue Nile on a discretionary basis, and Khartoum is already using the issue as leverage to pressure Abiy on disputed territory.

If Abiy were to concede and give contested land to Sudan he would lose the expansive support he imagines he has among ethnic Amhara, where the disputed Fashqa triangle is. Abiy’s latest reshuffling has led him to rely on a small network of Amhara who could ultimately turn on him if he does not continue to serve their interests against the TPLF and their designs to restructure the Ethiopian state.

Withdrawing troops from the peacekeeping mission in Somalia will equally destabilise the region and the vacuum could lead to terrorist groups expanding across the Horn of Africa.

The government of Ethiopia has accepted the initiative of the African Union chairperson, the President of South Africa, to appoint three special envoys to find a solution to the current situation in Ethiopia[27]. This initiative was released in a statement following talks between President Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

That initiative was spelled out in detail: “The Envoys will travel to Ethiopia with a view to helping to

mediate between the parties to conflict in the sister Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The

primary task of the Special Envoys is to engage all sides to the conflict with a view to ending hostilities,

creating conditions for an inclusive national dialogue to resolve all issues that led to the conflict, and

restoring peace and stability to Ethiopia.”

The AU Special Envoys were named as three former presidents: Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia;

Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique and South Africa’s Kgalema Motlanthe. This AU initiative was

welcomed by the UN Secretary General, but was unfortunately not taken up by Prime Minister Abiy,

who has rejected all mediation efforts[28]. An international mediator is urgently needed to deescalate

the situation. It seems that for now Abiy has refused private attempts at mediating and will not accept

anything other than total victory over Tigray and the TPLF.[29]

—————————– ENDS ———————-

