Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State: “US gravely concerned by increasing cases of military blocking humanitarian access in Tigray”

“We again call upon the Government of Eritrea to remove its forces from Tigray. Both Eritrean and Ethiopian authorities have repeatedly promised such a withdrawal, but we have seen no movement towards implementation.”
Source: US Secretary of State
Continuing Atrocities and Denial of Humanitarian Access in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region
There are many credible reports of armed forces in Tigray committing acts of violence against civilians, including gender-based violence and other human rights abuses and atrocities. The conduct of the Eritrean Defense Forces and Amhara regional forces have been particularly egregious. The continued presence of Eritrean forces in Tigray further undermines Ethiopia’s stability and national unity. We again call upon the Government of Eritrea to remove its forces from Tigray. Both Eritrean and Ethiopian authorities have repeatedly promised such a withdrawal, but we have seen no movement towards implementation. We equally urge the Government of Ethiopia to withdraw Amhara regional forces from the Tigray region and ensure that effective control of western Tigray is returned to the Transitional Government of Tigray. Prime Minister Abiy and President Isaias must hold all those responsible for atrocities accountable.
One comment
This, ‘ the United States is gravely concerned ‘ thing has become, may I say , some kind of ( can’t find right word ) on the suffering Tigray people.
First, let me make one thing clear. This whole genocide on tigray stems from #amara elite mentality. US has a lot to answer for the creation of that mentality and its related false narative. For very long time, USA assisted heavily #amara colonizers without reservation.
Logically, they should have helped in taming the beast they helped in its creation and growth. But, no they are not doing.
USA is the mightiest, wealthiest country in the world. They do what ever they set their minds on. I don’t believe they are unable to get a meaning full resolution from the Security Council. They got ways and means; a lift of some kind of embargo or aid here and their would have sufficed to change any opposing nations stand.
Bottom line I don’t believe at all USA Is genuine about stopping this Tigray genocide.
Time to stope fooling our selves !