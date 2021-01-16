An Irob village under attack

This is the story of a village in the Irob area, on the border between Eritrea and Ethiopia.

It comes from Rita – whose uncle sent it to her.

“We are a minority ethnic group in Tigray.

Eritrean troops arrived in the area and then went from village to village – massacring people as they went.

The only people who survived are those who hid in the mountains after people ran through the village shouting: “Hide! The enemy is here!”

We know some of those who were killed personally – we have their names.

President Isaias Afwerki has a particular hatred for the people of Irob. It is home to one of the first official academic schools in Ethiopia.”